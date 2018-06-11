Hit-and-run victim identified

FAMILY and friends have described the victim of Saturday's fatal hit-and-run incident as a keen motorbike rider and loving son.

Michael Stephen Bowden, 20, has been identified as the man killed by an unknown driver in the small mining town of Weipa, in far north Queensland, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

He had been at a fishing competition earlier in the day, and had been returning home from a friend's house when he was struck by the vehicle at 3am on Northern Ave. He died at the scene.

The young man had moved to Weipa from Ravenshoe two years ago to complete a fitter and turner apprenticeship with mining company Rio Tinto, and wasn't far off completing his trade.

Family members and friends expressed their grief on social media, and said they are struggling to come to terms with Michael's death.

His brother's partner Denica Russ posted on Facebook: "Our world has been turned upside down and we are absolutely shattered."

She said Michael loved riding motorbikes and enjoyed tennis and touch football. She described him as "outgoing and much loved" and said he always had a big smile on his face.

Hit-and-run victim Michael Stephen Bowden was a keen motorcyclist. Picture: Supplied

He would play with his younger cousins enthusiastically, and had a great love for his family.

As his killer remains unfound Ms Russ has called for justice for Michael, begging for anyone with information to contact police.

"We still don't know who is responsible for this horrible act and police are needing any information they can get.

"If you saw anything suspicious on Friday night (8th) or early Saturday morning (9th) please contact the Weipa Police Station or Crimestoppers as soon as possible," she posted.

"Michael was a great young man and can never be repaid for all the joy he brought into our lives. If we can give him one last gift, we would love for it to be justice."

Ben Harden posted "Rest peacefully Micky. You were a great man! Condolences to the family" while Steven Markham-Gaudion said he was "taken way too young".

Police are appealing for witnesses and for anyone who travelled along Northern Ave between midnight and 3am on Saturday to contact them.

They are hoping someone who was driving in the township on the night may have dashcam footage of the car.

A spokesman said locals should also be on the lookout for vehicles with fresh damage.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.