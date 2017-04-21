24°
News

Hit and run victim takes big steps in long recovery

Kerri Moore
| 21st Apr 2017 5:00 AM
ON THE MEND: Warwick beekeeper Paul Reid is walking and driving, four months after he was left for dead in a terrifying hit and run.
ON THE MEND: Warwick beekeeper Paul Reid is walking and driving, four months after he was left for dead in a terrifying hit and run. Kerri Moore

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FOUR months after he was mown down and left for dead in a horrific hit and run, Warwick beekeeper Paul Reid is starting to see his old life returning.

Mr Reid was one of three people struck and seriously injured when a car clipped a parked 4WD before ploughing into the trio as they worked in the Dalmorton State Forest, near Grafton.

The driver fled the scene and still has not been located.

The shocking hit and run left Mr Reid's life hanging in the balance. His body battled to overcome a shattered pelvis, cracked ribs and serious leg injuries.

Now, Mr Reid has just completed a round of intensive rehabilitation and is back home, back behind the wheel of his car and looking forward to getting back to work. "My right leg has still got a long way to go to retain full strength and movement and my lower back is still giving me problems," he said.

Being hospitalised and injured took a large toll on Mr Reid, who until that point had enjoyed an active lifestyle.

With no recollection of the moment he was run down, Mr Reid said he was glad there were no mental scars on top of the physical ones.

"Waking up and hearing voices and people say my name, and being able to see shadowy figures but not move was very surreal," he said.

"It took a week to 10 days in the trauma ward before I started to be able to have the processes to put together the things I was being told.

"I'm fine mentally because I don't have a direct memory connection between what happened on that day, so that has been a major buffer.

"I know what the reality of what happened that day is but I haven't got any baggage from the event."

Although no one has yet been charged in relation to the incident, Mr Reid said he was hopeful the police would one day find the person responsible.

"Anyone who can run down three people and keep driving should not be on the road," he said.

With so much of his recovery complete Mr Reid said he had a special task in mind in the near future.

"One of the most important things I am going to be doing now when my back and leg are feeling comfortable, is I'm going to do a run to NSW to thank the people who helped get me where I am now," he said.

"The ambulance at Grafton, the Westpac Helicopter at Coffs Harbour and the John Hunter ICU and trauma unit all took great care of me. I'm not the only one they have been able to bring back and to be able to thank them is very important.

"I want them to know the work they've done is not only appreciated, but for them to see me up and walking after the state I was in and for them to know what they did has benefited me."

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  hit and run victim recovery warwick people

CVC approves park DA

CVC approves park DA

Old Shady Nook caravan park to get a huge makeover with new DA approval

NRL: Anthony Don and that Barcelona inspired 'miracle kick'

FLYING DON: Gold Coast Titans' winger Anthony Don flew in for the opening four-pointer against Brisbane Broncos last week and is recovering well from an early season injury.

Titans winger flying high with expected return of partner in crime

Selectors pick the cream of Group 2 crop

Both Woolgoolga's Brad Collinson and Sawtell's Lachie Miller have been selected in a 22-man squad Group 2 selectors have picked for its under-23 team.

Under-23 and Women's League Tag squads chosen.

Council coughs up big bucks in search for new GM

News

$35k set aside for recruitment process

Local Partners

Hit and run victim takes big steps in long recovery

FOUR months after he was mown down and left for dead in a horrific hit and run, Warwick beekeeper Paul Reid is starting to see his old life returning.

CVC approves park DA

Diagram of new caravan park at Palmers Island.

Palmers Island caravan park approved by council

WHAT'S ON: Angry Anderson heads up weekend gig guide

Join Angry Anderson and band members from some of Australia's finest pub rock outfits on Saturday night at the Grafton District Services Club for some Blood Sweat and Beers.

Live and loud pub rock outfit to hit Grafton

Plenty of Easter holiday fun still to be had

WONDER BUILDERS: Daniel Lavender, Hugh Scott and Bethany Rigby were the top three builders in their heat at the Great LEGO Challenge.

Check out these school holiday activities in the Clarence Valley

Patti Smith: the mother of punk gave Jim Morrison his wings

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

One of the most exhilarating performances in recent Blues history

Inspiring story of refugee doctor and wounded soldier

AS AUSTRALIA prepares to commemorate another Anzac Day, the story of two men who know the devastating impact of war all too well will air on the SBS.

Nimbin 'fires up' over MardiGrass

WHERE THERE'S SMOKE: Nimbin celebrates the 4:20 date in the lead up to MardiGrass.

"We thought we would get an apology ... we were right for 25 years"

Dame Julie Andrews teaches poise, grace

MY FAIR LADY: Toowoomba theatre actress Georgina Hopson is an understudy for the lead role of Eliza Doolittle in Dame Julie Andrews' My Fair Lady.

Toowoomba's Georgina Hopson takes to the stage in My Fair Lady

Megan Gale makes playful baby announcement

Megan Gale has announced she is pregnant again.

'There's a bun in my oven': Megan Gale announces she's pregnant

Classic Monkey Magic gets live action makeover

Pigsy is Josh Thomson, Monkey is Chai Hansen, Tripitaka is Luciane Buchanan and Sandy is Emilie Cocquerel in The Legend of Monkey.

ABC, Netflix and TVNZ team up to bring back Monkey Magic

Movie review: Wedding comedy Table 19 fails to deliver

Lisa Kudrow, Craig Robinson, June Squibb, Stephen Merchant, Anna Kendrick and Tony Revolori in a scene from the movie Table 19.

A few great one-off scenes almost rescue this comedy

WHAT'S ON: Angry Anderson heads up weekend gig guide

Join Angry Anderson and band members from some of Australia's finest pub rock outfits on Saturday night at the Grafton District Services Club for some Blood Sweat and Beers.

Live and loud pub rock outfit to hit Grafton

DECEASED ESTATE

119 EATONSVILLE ROAD, Waterview Heights 2460

House 4 2 2 FASTRAK

Set back from the road; this gently undulating but reasonably level allotment of approx. 6375m2 is a beautiful block of land. Wisterias welcome you as you drive...

Prime Position In A Quiet Estate

11A O'Malley Close, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 1 SALE

Situated in the sought-after Marion Estate, this brand-new townhouse presents a unique opportunity for those buyers in our market who are looking to downsize and...

Relaxed Lifestyle And Privacy On Acres

326 Baillies Road, Copmanhurst 2460

Rural 4 1 5 $349,000

A peaceful and private 5 ha (12.35 acres approx.) property on offer here, 326 Baillies Road Copmanhurst will not disappoint and should be considered if you are...

SOLD BY DANIEL KELLY

39/20-21 Pacific Parade, Yamba 2464

Apartment 2 2 1 $439,000

Superb ground floor oceanfront apartment located between stunning Pippi Beach and Yamba golf course. Contemporary fit-out combining all of the creature comforts...

1/4 Acre With Rear Lane

47 Middle Street, Woombah 2469

House 3 1 1 $350,000

Located in the quiet coastal village of Woombah, with beaches, river and national park on the doorstep, this three bedroom home sits on 1,012sqm of land with a...

A very appealing home in a very appealing Village

31 Clarence Street, Ashby 2463

House 3 2 1 Friday 5th May...

This delightful home, built from Australian hardwood, is surrounded by established gardens and located in one of the Clarence Valley’s most appealing villages...

Super Keen To Sell Owner Reduces Price

25 Owen Street, Iluka 2466

House 4 3 4 Now $445,000

Convenient central location directly opposite nature reserve and sports field, this original brick home has something for the whole family. Ideal for the extended...

&quot;Don&#39;t be a Slave to Rent&quot;

26 Peppermint Place, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

A terrific purchase for the first home buyers wishing to escape the rental treadmill. All ready for a new owner to walk straight into and not spend a cent. Just...

Ticks All The Boxes

20 Halcyon Drive, Waterview Heights 2460

House 3 2 2 AUCTION

This property's location is a huge selling point. Being only 10 minutes drive to Grafton's CBD this may very well be the perfect opportunity for buyers in our...

SOLD BY LEE JOHNS

3 Harold Tory Drive, Yamba 2464

House 4 2 3 $615,000

The love, care, and pride that the current owners have put into this home is something that will immediately impress upon inspection here. With not a cent to be...

A few home truths when purchasing

THINK AHEAD: Buying a property is likely to be one of the biggest financial commitments most people will make in their life.

Buying your first property can be exciting but also quite daunting.

Coast developer looks to prime real estate's future

MANY OPTIONS: Sunshine Coast developer Graeme Juniper is considering what to do with a prime piece of real estate he owns on Radical Bay on Magnetic Island, near Townsville.

Radical Bay is World Environment Heritage-listed.

This small box of a unit just sold for $1 million

Elizabeth Bay unit has charming views to Sydney Heads.

If this doesn't scream 'housing bubble', nothing does.

MILLIONAIRES ROW: Is this Toowoomba's biggest house?

STUNNING PROPERTY: The home in lot five at Kara View Court is framed with Table Top Mountain as a backdrop.

When entering Kara View Crt, it's hard to ignore the stunning home

DIY: Destroy it yourself renovations

DOING MY BLOCK: There will be blood, or at least irreversible damage, as the range of murderous attempts of renovation continue in this country.

Great Australian dream to change your property beyond recognition

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!