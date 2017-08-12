24°
HIT-OUT ON WATER: Powerboats to make waves in Grafton

Jarrard Potter | 12th Aug 2017 5:00 AM
POWERING ON: Craig Bailey is in fifth spot on the Formula One class of Australian Powerboat Formula Grand Prix.
POWERING ON: Craig Bailey is in fifth spot on the Formula One class of Australian Powerboat Formula Grand Prix. All The Torque Photography

POWERBOATS: With the fifth and final round of the Australian Formula Powerboat Grand Prix tearing through the water on the Clarence River at Cochran Park this weekend its a case of winner takes all across the championships.

Event organiser Liz Heaney said the competition this season across every class has been red hot, and spectators in Grafton will be in for a high-octane treat.

"This time last year we had stand-out winners in every class, by the last round we knew the champions but this year it's so close," Heaney said.

"In every class from F1 to J1 the points are that close we can't pick a winner, the championships are wide open.

"It's a good sign for the sport and amazing for us to have a competition so close.

"We've also go a record number of entries, we've got 45 racers and we've never had that many in Grafton before, and we've also got the highest number of juniors we've ever had racing with 21.

"There will be racers from New Zealand coming across, plus from as far south at Victoria and as far north as Bundaberg as well as some quality drivers from Sydney, so it's going to be good.

"We are expecting some very fierce competition, and if there's just one mistake the championship in every class can change dramatically across the board so there's a lot at stake this weekend."

Heaney said the Grafton round of the Australian Formula Powerboat Grand Prix was one of her favourite events in the racing calendar.

"My husband and I travel from Hamilton in Victoria to come to the event, and with the beautiful views people are spoilt with how lovely it is around here," she said.

"Coming to Grafton is great because the locals are very supportive, as well as the Clarence Valley Council and local businesses with their support.

"Roches Hotel is hosting our presentation night on Sunday night, and they've done a great job to accommodate us, everyone is very willing to help out and get involved."

With a new committee recently elected, Heaney said the work that has been put in by everybody has been incredible to make the series a success.

Racing action in the Australian Formula Powerboat Grand Prix starts on Saturday from 8.15am from Cochran Park, Grafton.

Topics:  australian formula powerboat grand prix corcoran park powerboat powerboat racing

