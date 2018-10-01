Menu
Constable Peter McAulay has woken from a coma in hospital. Picture: AAP Image/Supplied by Queensland Police
Crime

Hit-and-run cop shows signs of improvement

by Staff writers
1st Oct 2018 7:25 PM
THE young Queensland police constable left fighting for his life after a hit-and-run incident involving an allegedly stolen car is showing signs of improvement after he was rushed to hospital on Thursday in a critical condition.

Crash investigation police deploy a stinger spike system at the scene of a hit-and-run of a police officer who was attempting to stop a stolen car, Brisbane Road, Booval. Picture: Liam Kidston.
Peter McAulay is still in a critical condition at the Princess Alexandra Hospital after suffering horrific injuries when a car slammed into him, allegedly driven by two teens.

A police media spokesman tonight told The Courier-Mail the 24-year-old is "showing signs of improvement".

"Over the weekend he has shown some slight signs of improvement with his family by his side," he said.

"He still remains in a critical condition."

Police say he has been responsive in some way, but cannot confirm whether the young constable has opened his eyes

