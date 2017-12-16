Hitting right note

MACLEAN High School's music department can't wipe the smile off their faces after learning half the Music 1 class had earned a Band 6 result.

"We're just so stoked with the result and the kids couldn't be happier,” teacher Alex Hickey said.

Travis Carlisle, Taleah Condon, Maneesha Davis, Bethany Hickey, Lauren Illig and Benjamin Mann all received top honours, with Ms Illig coming top of the class with a 97 score.

"She's an absolute awesome kid who has been performing around the area for a while,” Mr Fisher said.

"Ben (Mann), who's our metal drummer, got 93 for his performance and is looking at going to Melbourne to attend a music college.”

Mr Fisher said that the other half of the class hadn't been left out of the celebrations, with all of them earning a Band 5 spot.

"You can't get much better than that,” he said. "We're all still riding the celebratory high.”

Year 12 advisor Margaret Johnson said she was elated for her students' HSC results.

"They've been wonderful and I'm very happy for them,” she said.

"They've been very supportive of one another since day one and it's been like one big family.”

Although it was hard to say goodbye to them, Ms Johnson said she was glad to see them go out into the world.

"I'll have more time on my hands next year, but I'll definitely feel a little lost,” she said.

"I'm really going to miss those times chatting to them in the senior area; they really were an exceptional group.”