Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
17 Lockley Pde, Roseville Chase, is close by Roseville Marina
17 Lockley Pde, Roseville Chase, is close by Roseville Marina
Property

Hoarders’ house sells $263k over reserve

by STEPHEN NICHOLLS
3rd Nov 2018 7:30 PM

A HOARDERS' house in Roseville Chase has sold for $1,763,000 - $263,000 above reserve - in an exciting auction that attracted 12 registered bidders today.

The "totally unrenovated" five-bedroom deceased estate on 1100sqm at 17 Lockley Pde was also described as a "worst house, best street opportunity" in its realestate.com.au ad.

The property is close by Roseville Marina and waterfront parks.

The words in the ad that the property had to be sold because of a court order probably helped entice buyers, too.

A mother, daughter and previously a grandmother before that had been living there and collecting items for more than half a century, so the home and yard was full of rubbish.

Skip bins full of rubbish at 17 Lockley Pde, Roseville Chase
Skip bins full of rubbish at 17 Lockley Pde, Roseville Chase

But Raine & Horne Neutral Bay's Shabina Kamal said this would be removed before the new owners took possession.

The sale was prompted by the mother's death.

Bargain hunters headed to the 12.15 auction from throughout the upper north shore but also other parts of the city.

With auctioneer Vic Lorusso presiding, and just four of the 12 registered parties active, bidding started at $1.4 million and initially rose in $50,000 increments before dropping down to $5000s, $10,000s and finally $1000s.

There were a total of 43 bids.

The view of the property from the street
The view of the property from the street

Although it attracted a range of builders and developers, it was a young family from the inner city who were the successful purchasers.

The underbidders were a family from the local area.

Ms Kamal said the plan was to knock down the old home and rebuild.

Related Items

hoarders house property sale

Top Stories

    The spirit of Jacaranda

    premium_icon The spirit of Jacaranda

    News Float parade drew huge crowds to Prince St to watch groups and their creations

    • 3rd Nov 2018 7:18 PM
    Helipad funding secured

    Helipad funding secured

    Politics Funding announced for major community need

    • 3rd Nov 2018 6:17 PM
    Male injured in single vehicle crash

    Male injured in single vehicle crash

    News Crash at Palmers Island

    UTE BEAUTY: Say g'day to Grafton's quintessential top bloke

    UTE BEAUTY: Say g'day to Grafton's quintessential top bloke

    Offbeat Michael Hill's pride and joy 1978 Nissan Patrol Ute in hot demand

    Local Partners