Hoare runs hot to win Yamba ocean swim

OCEAN SWIMS: While she might have had 10 years away from the sport, Coffs Harbour swimmer Meegan Hoare is not wasting a second as she makes up for lost time.

The 31-year-old defied her lack of ocean swimming experience and a strong challenge from defending champion Anthea Warne to claim all three events at the annual Yamba Ocean Swim carnival yesterday.

Hoare was unstoppable in the 700m opening event, taking the win in 9 minutes 30 seconds but it was her effort in the 2km main event that turned heads at Main Beach.

After exiting the water together Warne and Hoare went raced up the beach but Hoare produced a last-gasp burst to cross the line in the fastest time of the day - beating men's race winner Ben Jimmieson by almost a minute - to finish in 25:34.

Hoare was was a member of the Coffs Harbour Surf Life Saving Club as a youngster but gave up competition as a teenager, not getting back into it until she was 26.

"I honestly don't know why I gave it up, I ask myself that all the time,” she said.

"I was very unfit and very unhealthy, and I just got to a point when I wanted to make a change.

"I got back into swimming and it has gone from there.”

Hoare also took out the women's dash for cash while training partner Jimmieson dominated the men's events.