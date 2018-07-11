Hobby blossomed into successful sales

CUSTOM-MADE: Allira Newton, Madeline McDonald and Amie Want all wearing fascinators created by Amie at the Grafton District Services Club Ramornie Handicap yesterday.

STANDING out from the crowd were three unique, brightly-coloured fascinators at the Grafton District Services Club Ramornie Handicap yesterday.

In the past three weeks Amie Want has had her hands full creating up to a whopping 30 unique fascinators.

She started creating a few of her own fascinators a couple of years ago for Fashions on the Field, and then for a few friends and family members and it continued from there.

The inspiration for the two fascinators, worn by Allira Newton and Madeline McDonald, were drawn from their floral dresses.

Ms McDonald's fascinator and floral dress matched perfectly with the different hues of pink, blue and yellow.

"They sent me photos of what they were wearing and I just created them around the dresses,” Ms Want said.

"Why aren't you wearing your floral dress?” she then jokingly said to Ms Newton.

"I'm wearing it tomorrow,” Ms Newton said, laughing.

The fascinator Ms Want wore was one she made yesterday morning before the races had started.

The fascinator she originally created for herself she had on her Facebook page and when using it for advertising someone expressed their interest to buy it.

"I'm just about to go and deliver it to her,” she said.

This led to her waking up early yesterday morning to create her own from scratch.

Ms McDonald said the fascinator she was wearing was great and had a comb at the top.

"It's a bit hard to drive in; it would hit the roof of the car,” Ms Newton said.

Ms Want has long been attending the July races.

Her favourite part of the two weeks of July Carnival is the horses and the fashion.

Ms Newton said as she was a July baby, with her birthday falling on Ramornie Day, she had been at the July Carnival for nearly her whole life.