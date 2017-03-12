Hockey club struggles for numbers

OUT OF THE BLUE: GH Blue striker Kaitlin Pardoe will now take a poisiton with a newly formed Barbs A Grade side.

HOCKEY: One of the oldest hockey teams in Grafton has called it quits this year after struggling to maintain numbers.

Grafton High Blue hockey club president Warren Hutchinson said after starting off with a lot of players, the dwindling numbers was making it harder for the loyal players.

"We originally started with five or six teams,” Hutchinson said.

"Eventually it went down to two last year and the year before.

"We didn't want to go down the road of aggressive recruiting ... and we didn't want to go down the avenue of offering incentives.

"We just wanted girls to want to play.

"We had good support from parents, but at the end of the day it's the players we need to have.”

Hutchinson said it was too much to expect the players to make up for the low numbers.

"The club is run around our A-grade players and when you don't have enough players to play week in, week out, it puts a heavy burden on the ones that do play,” he said.

"If you don't have reserves, the players end up burning out.”

With a lot of young players, the club wanted to ensure their players got the development they needed.

"We thought the girls weren't getting a fair enough go because we were struggling with numbers,” he said.

"They weren't getting the kind of hockey that they needed to develop and, hopefully, now (they will have the opportunity).”

Hutchinson said a lot was done to try and save the club, but in the end it was better for them to disband.

"It's disappointing, we did all we could to keep them afloat for the past two years ... some of the girls came back that used to play years ago and a couple of teachers and a couple of older players and that helped us out a fair bit,” he said.

Hutchinson wanted to thank everyone who had been involved in GH Blue over the years.

President of the Grafton Hockey Association Craig Blandford said losing GH Blue was terrible for hockey in Grafton.

"We think it's a tragedy that it has happened because the club has been around for a long time,” Blandford said.

"It's a real shame but it's just one of those thing that's happened.

"We can't make the club prosperous and we're luckily we've got other clubs who can take on the girls who are out there.”