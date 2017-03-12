33°
Sport

Hockey club struggles for numbers

Caitlan Charles | 11th Mar 2017 10:00 AM
OUT OF THE BLUE: GH Blue striker Kaitlin Pardoe will now take a poisiton with a newly formed Barbs A Grade side.
OUT OF THE BLUE: GH Blue striker Kaitlin Pardoe will now take a poisiton with a newly formed Barbs A Grade side. Shane Sedger

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

HOCKEY: One of the oldest hockey teams in Grafton has called it quits this year after struggling to maintain numbers.

Grafton High Blue hockey club president Warren Hutchinson said after starting off with a lot of players, the dwindling numbers was making it harder for the loyal players.

"We originally started with five or six teams,” Hutchinson said.

"Eventually it went down to two last year and the year before.

"We didn't want to go down the road of aggressive recruiting ... and we didn't want to go down the avenue of offering incentives.

"We just wanted girls to want to play.

"We had good support from parents, but at the end of the day it's the players we need to have.”

Hutchinson said it was too much to expect the players to make up for the low numbers.

"The club is run around our A-grade players and when you don't have enough players to play week in, week out, it puts a heavy burden on the ones that do play,” he said.

"If you don't have reserves, the players end up burning out.”

With a lot of young players, the club wanted to ensure their players got the development they needed.

"We thought the girls weren't getting a fair enough go because we were struggling with numbers,” he said.

"They weren't getting the kind of hockey that they needed to develop and, hopefully, now (they will have the opportunity).”

Hutchinson said a lot was done to try and save the club, but in the end it was better for them to disband.

"It's disappointing, we did all we could to keep them afloat for the past two years ... some of the girls came back that used to play years ago and a couple of teachers and a couple of older players and that helped us out a fair bit,” he said.

Hutchinson wanted to thank everyone who had been involved in GH Blue over the years.

President of the Grafton Hockey Association Craig Blandford said losing GH Blue was terrible for hockey in Grafton.

"We think it's a tragedy that it has happened because the club has been around for a long time,” Blandford said.

"It's a real shame but it's just one of those thing that's happened.

"We can't make the club prosperous and we're luckily we've got other clubs who can take on the girls who are out there.”

Grafton Daily Examiner
Grafton High to get funding, staff after teen suicides

Grafton High to get funding, staff after teen suicides

Extra funds, an extra deputy principal for Grafton High school and “high-level training” for teachers.

The family tree that extends to prehistoric times

The magnificent 70-year-old Hoop Pine in See Park.

Ancient Conifers in See Park

Hockey club struggles for numbers

OUT OF THE BLUE: GH Blue striker Kaitlin Pardoe will now take a poisiton with a newly formed Barbs A Grade side.

GH Blue are calling it quits after struggling to field players

Leah marching for melanoma

WALK FOR A CURE: Leah Stevenson, with her favourite family photo, will be walking 50km from Grafton to Corindi Beach on Monday to raise money for melanoma, which took the life of her husband two years to the day.

Walk is on second anniversary of husband's death from melanoma

Local Partners

New credit card rules you need to know about

Two-thirds of Australians are unaware of looming changes to national credit reporting requirements.

Your voice can help make a big difference

COTA needs your input and advice on Home Care Packages.

COTA needs your input and advice on Home Care Packages.

International show comes to life on Ipswich stage

Anastasia Chumakova, principal soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique, in Swan Lake.

Ballerina brings experience to Swan Lake

Peppa Pig to take over Saraton Theatre

A scene from Peppa Pig My First Cinema Experience: Peppa's Australian Holiday. The film makes it national debut at Grafton's Saraton Theatre on March 16.

Don't miss out Peppa Pig - My First Cinema Experience

AcaPelicans take Plunge with singing workshop

GROUP APPROACH: The AcaPelicans will host a workshop and perform as part of the Plunge Festival.

Find your voice with the AcaPelicans

MUSIC: New Jethro Tull album features string quartet

WHAT do Jethro Tull and a string quartet have in common?

Justin Bieber tells Aussie fan: 'You make me sick'

Helal’s selfie with Bieber

“He was adamant that he wouldn’t take a photo with me"

What's on the small screen this week

Trainers Shannan Ponton and Libby Babet in a scene from the TV series The Biggest Loser: Transformed.

I'M A Celebrity winner will be crowned and new Biggest Loser debuts.

Take a bite of Fat Picnic

Fat Picnic will be gracing the stage at the Pacific Hotel in Yamba on March 18.

Enjoy the grooves of Fat Picnic this month

Adele takes swipe at Seven chopper, defends Bieber

“I don’t look like this in real life — there’s a lot of makeup..."

You will be moved by this novel

The book that's sure to make you cry

You will marvel at the intrigue: Iron Fist reviewed

Tom Pelphrey, Finn Jones and Jessica Stroud in a scene from Marvel's Iron Fist.

IRON Fist is arguably Marvel's most intriguing Netflix series yet

Time to Downsize

2B Babinda Court, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 1 AUCTION

Perfect for the downsizing baby boomer's or for the people who just don't want to spend their weekends mowing lawns. Situated in a family friendly neighbourhood...

Your Dream Lifestyle Awaits...

12 North Meadow Drive, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 1 AUCTION

Offering an abundance of features and set in one of Grafton's most unique locations, this home has been designed for those looking to bring the outside...

Finalising An Estate

25 Figtree Avenue, Junction Hill 2460

House 4 2 3 AUCTION

With the owners wanting the estate finalised, this is an opportunity for you to purchase a solid low set brick home in sought after Junction Hill. It is a great...

Owners Committed Elsewhere - MUST SELL

7 Westringia Place, Yamba 2464

House 4 3 3 Reduced to...

Enjoying a quiet and peaceful waterfront setting tucked away in the bay of one of Yamba's most sought after waterways, this lowset four bedroom home is one that...

FULLY FURNISHED MINNIE WATER NEST EGG TO BE AUCTIONED

1 Grevillia Parade, Minnie Water 2462

House 3 2 2 AUCTION

There's something very astounding about the towering height of some beachside homes. Pointing high into the sky stretching for views; million dollar price tags...

SOLID INVESTING

154 VILLIERS STREET, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 1 $279,000

Solid hardwood timber frame, weatherboard facade, good roofing, a single lock up garage and uninterrupted views from the mango tree are just some of the immediate...

A THREE IRON FROM THE GOLF CLUB, VIEWS TO SAVOUR - AND SO MUCH MORE ...

395 BENT STREET, South Grafton 2460

House 4 1 1 $315,000

OFFERING views to the Gibraltar Range at the front and undeveloped rural land to the rear - this stylish 4 bedroom home is a rare find with an attractive price...

Neat, Sweet and Complete

4 Lady Beatrice Court, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 2 $469,000

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac this residence is surprisingly spacious and has been fitted out with loads of extras like ducted airconditioning, solar hot water...

SUPERB COMMERCIAL SITE IN ILUKA

60 - 62 Spenser Street, Iluka 2466

Commercial TRUSTEE SAYS SELL ! This unique two lot corner property is set ... Auction

TRUSTEE SAYS SELL ! This unique two lot corner property is set on a 2,023 m2 prime commercial site, zoned B2-Local Centre at the gateway to Iluka`s CBD.

RIVERSIDE HOBBY FARM

4380 Lawrence Road, Woodford Island 2463

3 1 8 Auction

OWNERS COMMITTED ELSEWHERE - HIGHLY MOTIVATED ! Riverside Hobby Farm is a unique approx ten acre lifestyle property located in a rural setting with no imposing...

More than 70 beach evacuations just over Christmas

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

First home buyers get a huge helping hand; but not in NSW

LOCALS WAITING: First homebuyers in Victoria have been given new incentives to buy, and there are calls for NSW to follow.

Stamp duty has been completely waived for some buyers

This tropical island could be your new home

IF you’ve ever dreamt of escaping to an island, here’s your chance.

PHOTOS: 120-year-old piece of history up for sale

Old Cran House, Bourbong St, Bundaberg.

Historic home hits market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!