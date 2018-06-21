HOCKEY: Grafton dealt blow on eve of state titles

Grafton's Tyler Gaddes during the Grafton 1 versus Tamworth Under 13 state hockey championship round at Grafton Hockey Fields on Saturday, 9th July, 2016.

Grafton's Tyler Gaddes during the Grafton 1 versus Tamworth Under 13 state hockey championship round at Grafton Hockey Fields on Saturday, 9th July, 2016. Debrah Novak

HOCKEY: Grafton Hockey Association's under-15 representative side was dealt a major blow on the eve of the Hockey NSW State Championships at Parkes.

Grafton's midfield star Tyler Gaddes has been forced out of the State titles after he suffered a suspected broken collarbone playing rugby league for Grafton High School yesterday.

Gaddes turned heads two years ago when he played the U13 state titles for Grafton with his arm in a cast. But that won't be the case this time according to his mother, Mel, despite Gaddes still travelling away with the side.

This year was Gaddes final year in the Grafton under-15s ranks before he moves up to Under-18s next season.

Gaddes has already played up into the Under-18s ranks the past two seasons, and got his maiden start for the Grafton Open mens side at the State titles in Sydney earlier this month.

Gaddes was also selected in the NSW All Schools under-16s side, along with fellow Grafton juniors Jake Lambeth and Elliott Speed, to compete at the Australian All Schools Championships on the Gold Coast in August.