HOCKEY: Jets motor into showdown with able Sailors

Sailors junior star Elliott Speed will lead his Under 16s side into the grand final today.

HOCKEY: Royals Jets will be out to avenge last year's 2-0 grand final loss to Barbs but they will get no easy ride in today's main event grand final showdown when they meet the courageous Sailors Craftsman Homes outfit on Brent Livermore Field.

Royals were the benchmark team of the Under 16s competition this season only going down twice across the 15 round season and coach Nick Weller has once again got his well-oiled machine motoring to the grand final.

ROYALS JETS Contributed

But the minor premiers will be without strike midfielder Grace Young who leaves a gaping hole in their attacking structures.

"Unfortunately Grace is playing in a grand final for her team up the coast,” Weller said. "She has been a massive support for our team on both ends this season.

"She will definitely be missed but this gives a good chance for the rest of the team to step up and produce a good win for her.”

Weller said his side's season had been filled with fortune but it also endured a few tough spells with players missing through injury or representative duties mid-year.

"We have played pretty well throughout the season but we have definitely had our ups and downs,” he said.

SAILORS CRAFTSMAN HOMES Contributed

"With players going away representing some weeks we have struggled with our numbers but luckily we came away with a few convincing wins at the end of the season with our full troops back on deck so hopefully that transfers through to the grand final.”

The match is set to be a scintillating showdown after the two sides went the distance in the major semi-final two weeks ago.

Locked up at 5-5 at full time, the two sides battld unsuccessfully through two periods of overtime drop offs before settling it in a shoot out with Royals on top.

Under the guidance of experienced coach Scott Smith, the Sailors outfit is one full of confidence and they will be ready to throw everything they have at the skilled Royals side.

Grafton and NSW representative Elliott Speed will lead Sailors on to the pitch and sets up a thrilling showdown in the middle against NSW team mate Jake Lambeth.

UNDER 13s: Undefeated Sailors set for mouthwatering final

THE under-13s grand final is quickly setting itself up as one of the most mouth watering clashes across junior grand final day.

Sailors All Stars coached by NSW Country star Abe Herbert has been the benchmark of the under-13 ranks going though the season undefeated.

SAILORS ALL STARSa Contributed

While majority of their matches were blow out scores, there was one team who pushed the All Stars all year and that is the team they meet in the final City Bears Yellow.

The Bears have shown plenty of fight all year and will need it most today as Sailors look to control the midfield and ply plenty of pressure up front.

CITY BEARS YELLOWa Contributed

UNDER 11s: Raptors get claws out for thrilling grand final

ROYALS Raptors have been nothing short of amazing this season, taking the GHA U11 competition by brute force.

The undefeated Raptors put on a clinic in the major semi-final to down City Bears 7-0, earning clear passage into today's decider.

ROYALS RAPTORSa Contributed

While they have been unstoppable on the field this season, Raptors will need to keep their wits about them if they are to defeat a plucky Sailors Kookaburras.

Led by the young coaching duo of Declan Cookson and Tyler McGarvie, the two-time defending champs have turned a few heads this finals series, coming from fourth to book a final berth with some thrilling wins.

Sailors Kookaburras. Contributed

GIRLS DIV 1: Ensbey leads undefeated Lightening into final showdown

LED BY the skill and precision of NSWPSSA representative Mackenna Ensbey, Sailors Lightening has sparkled in the Division 1 competition this season.

Lightening finished the year undefeated and showed a stern defensive streak only allowing in eight goals across the 14 games. This is in complete contrast to their efforts in attack having scored 66 goals this year.

SAILORS LIGHTENING Contributed

But it will be far from a walk in the park for Sailors as they come up against a defiant GPS Avengers outfit.

The Avengers have been on a roll in the finals series and will take a lot of confidence from their last outing against Lightening which ended at 2-0.

GPS AVENGERSa Contributed

GIRLS DIV 2: Stars and Sparkles meet in grand final replay

IN WHAT will be a replay of last year's Division 2 grand final Sailors Stars will come up against GPS Sparkles in what is set to be a thrilling grand final showdown.

SAILORS STARS Contributed

Much like last year GPS Sparkles were the dominant force of Division 2 this season but it was Sailors Stars who pulled an upset out of the hat in the major semi-final to be the first side into the grand final.

Coached by Ashleigh Ensbey, the Stars recorded a thrilling 4-3 upset over the undefeated Sparkles in the semi-final and will have to be on their game against a Sparkles outfit seeking to avenge the loss.

Sparkles made short work of Sailors Comets last week.