HOCKEY: Junior competition set to start this week

This Thursday the three-week DEX Primary School Hockey will get underway at Grafton Hockey Association.

Junior Hockey

There is plenty happening in Junior hockey over the coming weeks.

This Thursday sees the commencement of the three-week DEX Primary School Hockey. It is a free program and gives children a chance to give hockey a try and play with their classmates. Contact your school sport co-ordinator for information. Information will also be available for players wishing to join a team for the regular season, which will commence after Easter.

The Centre of Development Regional Challenge will see around 40 GHA players aged 11-15 travel to Tamworth for three days of hockey this weekend. These players have been working on their skills throughout the off-season and are looking forward to putting them in to practise against players from around the state.

Representative Hockey

Hockey NSW recently announced the Under 15 and Under 18 State Field Hockey teams for 2021.

Congratulations to Martina Williams (under 15 girls), Ash Ensbey (under 18 women), Mackenna Ensbey (under 18 women Blues team), and Rhys Cropper and Tyler Gaddes (under 18 men). Well done also to Tyler McGarvie, Josh Perry, Maia Adamson, Eliza Berrick, Alice Hughes, Theodore Lobsey, Kael Cook and Charlie McGarvie who were also selected to trial for these teams.

A special mention for Rick Sampson, GHA regional coaching co-ordinator, who ran extra training sessions for these players to help them prepare for the trials.