AMAZING RESPONSE: Grafton Hockey Association's leading ladies celebrate the inaugural Doin' It For Holly Day with Wendy Butcher at the hockey complex.
Hockey

Hockey ladies get it done for Holly

Matthew Elkerton
by
3rd Jul 2018 12:00 AM
HOCKEY: There was colour, there were smiles but, most importantly, there was action as the women of the Grafton Hockey Association commemorated the life of Holly Butcher.

More than 50 women took up the pledge to donate blood to the Red Cross, while more than $200 was raised through gold coin donations to go to the In Memory of Holly Butcher Fund at the organisation.

It was all part of the Doin' It For Holly hockey round where teams were encouraged to dress up and take action to support her dying efforts.

Event organiser Tayla Dennis was left speechless on Saturday afternoon by the sheer level of response from the Grafton hockey community.

"It was a huge success for such short notice,” she said. "Three days is not a lot of time but everybody still managed to come up with something.

"We had 53 people register in Holly's Red 25 group to donate blood, that is potentially 159 lives that could be helped. That is everything that Holly wanted for us.”

Holly's mother Wendy Butcher is also understood to have been greatly moved by the effort of the association and took to social media to share her appreciation.

Dennis has plans to make the round an annual event on the last weekend of June.

