SPIRIT OF THE MASTERS: Grafton hockey player Andrew Terrey (centre) with fellow Australian player and coach, USA players and Netherlands umpire after a game at the Grand Masters World Cup in Barcelona.
Hockey

HOCKEY MASTER: Terrey takes out Senior Sportsperson

Jarrard Potter
by
5th Sep 2018 12:00 AM
SENIOR SPORTSPERSON: Representing your country is a privilege and thrill at any age, and it was an opportunity that Dr Andrew Terrey experienced first-hand when he pulled on the green and gold of Australia at the Grand Masters World Cup in Barcelona.

The 64-year-old was part of the Australian Grand Masters over-60s team that lost only one game all tournament, going down in the quarter-finals to Germany.

Terrey's achievements in proving age is no barrier to competing at the international level has been recognised with the Jetts Fitness Senior Sportsperson of the Month award.

"It was a wonderful experience to play in a world cup, I feel very honoured and privileged to do that," Terrey said.

"We had a very good side and we finished fifth. It was a little disappointing that we lost the quarter-finals, which was a knock-out game, and that was the only game we lost.

"While it was a little disappointing not to win a medal the team played very well and it was very enjoyable.

"You don't expect it when you're young (to play for Australia) and the opportunity to have that even at my age is a bonus.

"Playing masters sport is a great way to keep fit and healthy, and the friendships you make with it are priceless."

Terrey said he was the oldest member of the over-60s team, with masters age groups going up in five-year brackets.

"According to the coach I played reasonably well, and I was happy with my fitness," he said.

"It was wonderful to be in the team and the oldest in the team which was very strong was a privilege in itself."

With Terrey back on home soil, he said his attention is now on the Grafton Hockey Association's Reserve Grade grand final for Sailors, ahead of the Men's Masters Australian Championships set to begin in Ballina in less than three weeks time.

"I will be playing for the NSW Over 60s team, and I'm looking forward to that," Terrey said.

"The preparations are going well.

"NSW has a very strong side and we expect to do well. You should never assume you will win but we're quietly confident that we've got a team that can win."

