Mum’s photo goes viral for all the right reasons

Small forgot her breast pump so had no choice but to breastfeed midgame. Picture: Facebook

MUMS are superheroes and this is the picture that proves it.

We lack sleep and battle through it; we breastfeed or bottle feed; we wear our baby 24 hours a day; we help our children learn the skills to self settle.

And as new mum, Serah Small of Alberta, Canada demonstrates, sometimes we have to whip off our top in the most awkward of places.

The photo, which was first shared on her personal Facebook profile, shows the new mum breastfeeding eight-week old baby, Ellie in a locker room during the intermission break of the hockey game she was playing in.

Small bravely shared the image she "absolutely adores" along with a caption describing her hesitance in doing do.

"Why?" she wrote. "Because society has made breasts sexual."

Small went on to say that she had shared the photo with the lactation consultant who helped her, and she has "come to realise that it should not be something to be ashamed of but proud of".

"I have a really hard time feeding Ellie covered and have chose not to cover her at all," she continued. "Although at times I feel the burn of judgmental eyes I feel more empowered than anything to be able to meet my baby's needs the way my body intended.

"I have really struggled with accepting my new body as I have always had that athletic build. I have played hockey my whole life and when I found out I was pregnant I signed up to play in two tournaments in March trusting that my body would just 'bounce back'."

Small played four games in one weekend just eight weeks after giving birth and discovered just how much her body has changed.

"I felt slower and lost at first on the ice. My body wasn't doing the things my brain thought it could," she wrote.

'I have been so scared to post this photo that I absolutely adore,' Small wrote about the image of her breastfeeding. Picture: Serah Small

The inspirational mum reports feeling nothing but pride when it comes to her body.

Having forgotten her breast pump, Small was faced with the additional challenge of breastfeeding a newborn baby that refused to feed while covered.

"I felt my milk come in and leak as I played and between periods I would strip down to feed my eight-week-old babe," wrote Small, who says that being a mum is "absolutely amazing".

"I'm so happy I got to do something I absolutely love while still meeting my baby's needs. Our bodies are amazing and this weekend was the first time I truly appreciated mine."

Milky Way Lactation Services also shared the image on their page, where it has attracted over 150 shares and many comments from mums praising Small for helping to normalise breastfeeding.

"How beautiful to see a mother and a woman doing two great things at once," commented one person.

Another wrote, "It's so awesome, to do what sets your heart on fire, and keep your baby close. Breastfeeding is possible anytime any place."

"Great for babies, great for breastfeeding, great for hockey," added another.

Many praised Small for sharing such a precious moment: "This mummy is an inspiration, our body does amazing things, amazingly normal things! Clearly we need more public advocation and support for breastfeeding in public."

Even the men were singing her praises in a surprisingly non-sexual yet still humorous way, with one commenting, "I usually just drink a beer between periods. You're way more productive. Good on ya, Mum!"

Breastfeeding doesn't always come easy for mums, but neither is navigating the minefields of formula feeding and carrying around supplies. It's important to remember that all mums are strong and amazing in their own ways.

But for now, we would like to stop and acknowledge how great it is to be able to feed your baby and still do what makes you the person that you are.

As Milky Way said in their share of the image: "You CAN continue doing the things you love. You CAN do them while breastfeeding. You don't have to pick one or the other. Babies can breastfeed anytime, anywhere. So do the things you love to do, and keep your baby close. You'll both be happier in the end."

This article originally appeared on Kidspot and has been republished here with permission.