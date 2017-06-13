Hockey representatives do themselves proud

PROUD TO REPRESENT: The Grafton Women's Open Hockey team which competed in the State Tournament over the long weekend.

REPRESENTATIVE HOCKEY: There were mixed fortunes in the results of the two Grafton teams that competed at the Men and Women Open State Hockey Championships, but the one thing they had in common was their desire to do their teams and Grafton proud.

After some dominate performances through the pool matches, the Open Women's team were unbeaten until they went down in a tightly fought contest in the Division 3 gold medal match against Orange losing 2-0, while the Open Men faced tough competition throughout the tournament before scoring their only win of the tournament with a 3-0 win against Newcastle 2.

Open Women coach Ray Loy said the final match was a fast and skilful game of hockey that could have gone either way.

"It was very tight all the way through, and we played out a nil-all draw in the round game, so we were in it the whole game,” he said.

"We had our opportunities, but just couldn't find the goal. I'm very proud of all of their efforts, the way they came and played for Grafton is a big badge of honour. They all stood up and played very hard, and they're all hurting after playing seven games in a weekend.

"I've been coaching for 20 years, everything from Under 9s to state sides, and the effort this team put in across the field and the camaraderie they showed to each other was really up there.”

Open Men's team manager Mick Russ said while the men's side this year featured some younger faces compared to previous years, they were pleased to remain up in the top division.

"The guys handled it and improved every game, and our last game was our best one,” he said.

"It's hard for these young guys when it's a completely different game to what they're used to in Grafton. it's so much faster and you have hardly any time, as soon as you get the ball someone is there to get it off you.

"For us at home it's really a building process, it's really good to get this many of the young guys