HOCKEY: Storied rivalry lights up grand final day

City Bears captain Michael Russ tries to work his way around a Barbs defender during the major semi-final. Shirleyanne Thompson

PREMIER LEAGUE: There is no love lost when it comes to the storied rivalry between City Bears and Barbs, and both sides are ready to write another chapter in the Grafton Hockey Association's men's Premier League grand final today.

The two clubs have had plenty of tight battles on the turf this season and have not been afraid to show their emotions on-field.

"We had a bit of push and shove the last time we played,” Bears captain Josh Lollback said.

"There is a real healthy rivalry between the two clubs, so it's good to get to settle it in the final.”

While the Bears leader took a diplomatic approach, Barbs coach Brad Inmon was happy to tell it how he sees it.

"We always seem to lift when we play the Bears,” Inmon said.

"We see red when we see green and yellow. It is just two proud clubs who love to hate each other.”

It has been a balanced ledger this season, with both sides claiming two wins over the other and a drawn contest in local competition.

But after Barbs - led by a four-goal haul to captain Josh Wainwright - put Bears to the sword in the major semi-final a fortnight ago, the green and yellows have been out for vengeance.

"They smashed us in the semi so they have the momentum going into this one, but it has just been about trying to psyche up the boys this week,” Lollback said.

"If we are going to win this game, it will be through our defence. The backline was solid against Royals last week and we need another performance just like that one.”

Bears will be without fullback James Wilkes for the final, with Lollback slotting back into the backline as cover.

It will be the young captain's first grand final leading his side, but with experienced heads in Dave Dart and Mick Russ ready to back up from the reserve grade decider, he won't be out of his depth at all.

Across the tech bench, Inmon is also stepping into the unknown as the first grand final he has coached.

The fiery leader was captain the last time Barbs played in grand final action - a match that still haunts him today.

"We lost 6-1 in that final to the Bears,” he said. "It is still raw thinking about it.

"But it will be different this time. We have got the talent across the park. Wainy is my go-to man up the front and the Gaddes boys are on fire this year.”

GAME ON: Brent Livermore Field at 5.35pm

THIS SEASON

Rd 2: Barbs 4 def Bears 2

Rd 6: Bears 4 def Barbs 0

Rd 10: Bears 5 def Barbs 1

Rd 13: Barbs 2 drew Bears 2

Semi-final: Barbs 6 def Bears 3

RESERVE GRADE: CITY BEARS v ROYALS RESERVES

BEARS Elders are a team jam packed with talent so it is no surprise they will head into the GHA men's reserve grade decider as favourites.

But that is taking nothing away from a willing Royals side who have proven time and time again this season that they can take the fight to the big dogs.

No game proves this as much as last weekend's final when Royals refused to lay down against a strong Barbs outfit taking the game into extra time drop-offs before fighting it out in penalties.

Bears will be led by wily veteran Mick Russ who has more big game experience than players on his team and the leader will be quick to calm the emotions of most of his younger brigade.

Ben Stone and Dave Dart will provide lots of running on the edges while Riley Cropper has proved lethal in front of goal this year.

THIRD GRADE: BARBS PLUNDERERS v ROYALS IRISH

BARBS Plunderers have stuck true to their name this season running through the competition in the GHA men's third division.

Barbs have laid waste to almost all that have come before them only losing three games out of 18 played.

But it just happens the three games they did lose in the regular season were against grand final opponents Royals Irish.

The Irish have put in some thrilling efforts this season and will enter the grand final riding a wave of momentum after battling out a dogged penalties victory against Sailors Cetnaj last week.

Royals will be looking to effort man Dave Riepon to fine tune their on-field play but might still need to rely on the luck of the Irish to overcome Barbs.

FOURTH GRADE: BEARS ANT COMMUNICATION v SAILORS OLD BOYS

AFTER pulling off the upset of the season in the major semi-final against Barbs, Sailors Old Boys will head into the GHA men's fourth grade final with a slight edge over opponents Bears.

After a mixed bag of a season, the wily veterans of the turf were at their best as they edged out Barbs in a thrilling semi-final.

With an average age around 60 and plenty of representative fixtures under the belts, the Old Boys know what it takes to win big games.

But opponents, Bears Ant Communications, have also proven a penchant for the big games after dispatching favourites Barbs in elimination final last week.

Led by junior coach Rick Sampson and president Pete Fysh the Bears side has plenty of speed to burn which might just be what they need to clinch glory.