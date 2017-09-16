HOCKEY WOMEN: Helgas ready to make history in decider

HOCKEY WOMEN: It's been nine years since Barbarians Helgas have fielded an A Grade women's team, and after a strong year on the field they now stand one win away from claiming their first piece of silverware in the Grafton Hockey Association's top women's league.

However if they're to claim glory in today's grand final they have to overcome a dominate McAuley White outfit, who have set the standard in the competition this year.

Barbs Helgas coach Peter Ryder admitted his team are the underdogs heading into their clash this afternoon, but knows that on grand final day, anything can happen.

"They'd better not take us for granted, as we're going to give them a real go,” he said.

"We're just going to go out with the same game plan as we've played before, look to contain their attack and work into the game, not turn over the ball.

"The odds appear to be against us, we haven't got any of the State or Australian players, we've just got a team that love playing and having a dig.”

One thing that will be on Barbs Helgas' side today will be their impenetrable defence. All season they've conceded 11 goals, while scoring 98 themselves, and Ryder said they have the best goalkeeper in the competition in Bec Hutchinson.

"We've based our whole year around our defence,” he said.

"We also have a reasonably good attack up front so if we can hold them in the first half and work our way into the game we've got a real chance.

"If we're going to win we need to keep our defence tight and be tight marking. We've also got a good midfield with Sarah Donnolly and Amber Sinclair so if they're on song they will hold our defence together.”

While Barbs Helgas are shooting for their maiden A Grade title, McAuley White are looking to secure their third grand final victory in a row.

Coach Kyran Robertson said his team knows what to expect when they take to the field for the final game of the season.

"The girls know how to prepare themselves and they've been there before so I expect them to be up for the challenge,” he said.

"We've prepared very well with no injuries, everyone has trained all week and they're ready to go.

"The week off really worked in our favour, it gave our rep girls Ellynie Cameron and Tiahnee Cropper a chance to overcome a couple of niggling injuries. Having them at full strength at this time of year is great because you don't want them to be carrying those niggling sort of injuries where they can be found out in a grand final.”

The head-to-head record this year favours the McAuley White team, with their recent clash ending in a 4-0 win to McAuley White, however Robertson knows they will still need to play good hockey to earn the win.

"Peter (Ryder) is a long-time friend, and we both played for Barbs and I know he is a good coach so I'm expecting something to happen today,” he said.

"We had a good win last time but they had a few players missing so I'm not reading too much into that result. We will need to attack well and maintain pressure in their 25m zone, but I'm confident in my girls and what they can do.”

THIS SEASON

Rd 5: Barbs Helgas 2 def McAuley White 1

Rd 10: McAuley White 3 def Barbs Helgas 2

Rd 13: Barbs Helgas 2 draw McAuley White 2

Semi final: McAuley White 4 def Barbs Helgas 0

SECOND GRADE: VILLAGE ANGELS v BARBS ASTRIDS

VILLAGE Angles have been one of the form sides of the Second Grade competition this season, scoring goals in abundance throughout the regular season capped off with a 3-1 semi-final win over Kylie's Klassics.

Barbs Astrids deserve their place in the grand final after a tight 1-0 win over one of the strongest teams in the competition, McAuley Blue, before backing it up with another one-goal win over Kylie's Klassics.

THIRD GRADE: SAILORS STORM v OLD STARS

THE last time these two teams met was in the semi-finals, with the Old Stars team claiming the spoils with a 2-1 win.

Past match-ups this season has the Old Stars out on top.

In fact, Old Stars have gone through the regular season without dropping a match, thanks in large part to their brick wall defence and reflexes of Steph Donnelly between the sticks only conceding eight goals across the season.

But Sailors Storm have finished the season with a wet sail, scoring a number of strong wins including a dogged extra-time penalties win over Royals last week in the finals.

This sets up for a mouthwatering clash which should separated by a hair's breadth at full time.

FOURTH GRADE: CLARENCE VALLEY v McAULEY GOLD

THE second of two McAuley teams to feature in the Grafton Hockey Association grand finals, McAuley Gold finished on top of the ladder at the end of the regular season, and progressed through to the grand final after beating Clarence Valley 1-0 in the first round of the semi-finals.

Clarence Valley earned a close 1-0 win the following week against Baileys Sapphires to win their way through to the final game of the season.

This match should be tight as the two top teams of Fourth Grade go head to head.

FIFTH GRADE: SAILORS ESPresso v SAILORS DAZZLES

IN THIS all Sailors affair, Espresso earned bragging rights in the first week of semi-final action with a 4-2 win.

Dazzles bounced back to score a 4-0 win against McAuley Mixtures to claim their grand final spot.

Espresso and Dazzles have been the two dominate teams in the Fifth Grade competition, but it has been Espresso who have been scoring a mountain of goals and will take some beating today.