Hockey young gun earns 'mini Olympics' call up

HOCKEY: There is a tenacious spirit inside emergent hockey star Jake Lambeth that is undeniable.

The Grafton High School student has thrown himself into hockey this season after earning a regular role in Clocktower Hotel Royals Premier League side.

With commitments to Royals Under-16s and reserve grade seniors Lambeth plays three games of hockey every weekend, a workload that many would quiver at, but one he relishes in.

"It does take a toll on the body, it's pretty sore come Monday but I just love the sport and the opportunities I am getting from it,” he said.

Lambeth has a passion to play hockey at elite level and it is this passion that has driven him to succeed at a recent NSW All-Schools camp to earn selection for the NSW side that will play at the Pacific School Games at the end of the year.

Lambeth was one of 37 athletes selected for the week-long program which included coaching from national level coaches Scott Smith, Andy Mellor and Barry Reid, as well as past Australian players Brent Livermore and Kieren Govers.

"I learnt a lot from this camp and it has helped my hockey so much, it has taken my hockey to another level,” Lambeth said. "I knew a lot of the techniques they were teaching, but this was about perfecting those and when to use them in a game setting.”

At the end of the week a team of 16 was selected for the games in Adelaide in December where they will compete against all other Australian states as well as teams from 15 other nations.

It is like a mini-Olympics for Lambeth and something the 15-year-old never thought would be a reality.

"I reckon coming up to it a few nerves will start to kick in, but for now I am just shocked I got in,” he said.

"I never expected to get that far, I was happy enough just to get the opportunity to go to Sydney and to learn from those coaches, but to make the 16-man side for the Games it's unreal.”

NSW coach Scott Smith said it was an easy decision for the selectors to include the midfield star after he impressed during the week.

"He is a year younger than the other boys and he was the most improved at the camp,” Smith said. "He justified his selection with his efforts.”