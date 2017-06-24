22°
News

Hockey young gun earns 'mini Olympics' call up

Matthew Elkerton
| 24th Jun 2017 5:00 AM
Jake Lambeth - picked to represent NSW All-Schools in hockey at Oceania games.
Jake Lambeth - picked to represent NSW All-Schools in hockey at Oceania games. Adam Hourigan

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

HOCKEY: There is a tenacious spirit inside emergent hockey star Jake Lambeth that is undeniable.

The Grafton High School student has thrown himself into hockey this season after earning a regular role in Clocktower Hotel Royals Premier League side.

With commitments to Royals Under-16s and reserve grade seniors Lambeth plays three games of hockey every weekend, a workload that many would quiver at, but one he relishes in.

"It does take a toll on the body, it's pretty sore come Monday but I just love the sport and the opportunities I am getting from it,” he said.

Lambeth has a passion to play hockey at elite level and it is this passion that has driven him to succeed at a recent NSW All-Schools camp to earn selection for the NSW side that will play at the Pacific School Games at the end of the year.

Lambeth was one of 37 athletes selected for the week-long program which included coaching from national level coaches Scott Smith, Andy Mellor and Barry Reid, as well as past Australian players Brent Livermore and Kieren Govers.

"I learnt a lot from this camp and it has helped my hockey so much, it has taken my hockey to another level,” Lambeth said. "I knew a lot of the techniques they were teaching, but this was about perfecting those and when to use them in a game setting.”

At the end of the week a team of 16 was selected for the games in Adelaide in December where they will compete against all other Australian states as well as teams from 15 other nations.

It is like a mini-Olympics for Lambeth and something the 15-year-old never thought would be a reality.

"I reckon coming up to it a few nerves will start to kick in, but for now I am just shocked I got in,” he said.

"I never expected to get that far, I was happy enough just to get the opportunity to go to Sydney and to learn from those coaches, but to make the 16-man side for the Games it's unreal.”

NSW coach Scott Smith said it was an easy decision for the selectors to include the midfield star after he impressed during the week.

"He is a year younger than the other boys and he was the most improved at the camp,” Smith said. "He justified his selection with his efforts.”

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  hockey jake lambeth nsw all-schools hockey pacific school games royals

Police dig for grisly clues in search for missing bodies

Police dig for grisly clues in search for missing bodies

CLARENCE Valley properties excavated as part of search two separate missing persons investigations.

New prison unlocks market growth

Works have begun on the construction of the new Grafton bridge.

Influx of workers for project drives healthy growth in house prices

Honouring the heroes of War

MARK OF RESPECT: Rob Eade, who is travelling around Australia honouring local veterans who died in conflicts, stopped in Grafton to place a flag on the memorial for Sgt Jeffrey Duroux.

Round Australia trip to commemorate those who fell

Turkeys on chopping block for Magpies

BOXING ON: Lower Clarence will look to prop Ryan Binge to lead from the front against Kyogle today.

Magpies raring to get back on field after fortnight of wash-outs.

Local Partners

Jacaranda candidacy proves irresistible

Brielle joins the quest for Jacaranda Queen along side her friends

Grafton Bridge Congress attracts strong field

Grafton Bridge Club members Geoff Hiatt (front), Fran Hiatt and Pam Dougherty. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

A total of 88 players will converge on on Grafton for the event

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

11 things to do this weekend

Caz O'Hearns and Austin King are celebrating Harmony Day at the Harwood Hotel on Saturday, 19th March, 2016. Photo Debrah Novak / The Daily Examiner

Looking for something to do this weekend?

YOU'RE INVITED: Meet your Jacaranda Queens

2016 Jacaranda Queen candidates (from left) Shannon Carter, Heidi Madsen and Sharnie Wren with Kellie Murphy who was presenting the cadidates with their crowns at the annual Jacaranda meet and greet at the GDSC on Sunday,19th June, 2016.

Meet and Greet event open to public for first time

Digging down to find Clare

After five years on the TV series Nashville it’s time for Clare Bowen to tell stories about herself and her loved ones.

TV REVIEW: Offspring season 7 is... fine

Alexander England and Asher Keddie in a scene from season seven of Offspring.

New Offspring won’t be remembered as the best season.

What's on at the cinemas over the school holidays

Tom Holland in a scene from the movie Spider-man: Homecoming.

Escape from reality over the holidays with a trip to the movies.

You'll be sure about Headland at Roches

ON STAGE: Headland will perform their Irish styled music.

Headland plays at Roches this weekend

Enjoy the roots feel of Ino Pio in Maclean

Ino Pio is playing in Maclean this weekend.

Byron Bay musician to play in Maclean

Rapper accidentally drops Banksy's real name in interview

Banksy’s ‘The girl with a balloon.’

Rapper Goldie may have just outed Banksy's real identity

Kitty and Kevin are here to make you laugh

ON TOUR: Kevin Bloody Wilson and Kitty Flanagan will perform in Grafton this weekend.

Grafton becomes comedy central

PRIME LOCAL INDUSTRIAL PROPERTY

109 Jubilee Street, Townsend 2463

Commercial RETIREMENT CALLS ! Boasting the premier position in the Townsend Industrial Estate, ... $400,000

RETIREMENT CALLS ! Boasting the premier position in the Townsend Industrial Estate, this property is located on a 1,134m2 corner block ( zoned IN -1 Industrial )...

PRIME LOCAL INDUSTRIAL PROPERTY

109 Jubilee Street, Townsend 2463

1 1 $400,000

RETIREMENT CALLS ! Boasting the premier position in the Townsend Industrial Estate, this property is located on a 1,134m2 corner block ( zoned IN -1 Industrial )...

LIVE THE DREAM - EXIT THE RAT RACE

29 Clearview Road, Coutts Crossing 2460

House 4 1 3 Auction

HORSES, motorbikes, a footy field, how about a golf course or just your own space away from the rat race. Here it is - 10 acres of mostly cleared land with a solid...

It&#39;s All About Position and Price

7/1 Osprey Drive, Yamba 2464

Unit 2 1 1 Reduced to...

Attractively priced and very well positioned, this lowset brick and tile unit is ideal for those looking to downsize or invest. It's a buying opportunity that is...

Owner finds new home and must sell here!

35 Clarence Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 1 1 $290,000

Whilst there are lots of opportunities to buy homes in Maclean town centre, there are a restricted number of homes that fall into the category that provides...

DON&#39;T LET IT BE THE ONE THAT GOT AWAY...

6 Hampton Road, Waterview Heights 2460

House 4 2 7 Auction

With an understated price expectation in a market performing brilliantly there is no doubt the vendors of this amazing property will be negotiating in no time at...

IT&#39;S TIME FOR YOU Go get it!!

18 Angus Drive, Junction Hill 2460

House 4 2 2 Auction

It's time to reap all the rewards of years past, time to start living again. You don't have to renovate, you don't have to settle for less than amazing and it's...

FINDERS KEEPERS - GREAT VALUE DOESN&#39;T LAST LONG

361 North Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 $315,000

Retro style exterior with a renovated modern interior! Low set and complete, this three bedroom home with a brand new bathroom and and stylish kitchen could be...

JUST INSPECT IT

15 CHAPMAN STREET, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 1 Auction

Every bit as good as the photos suggest, this property is expected to attract a lot of attention. Tidy, private, leafy and functional - properties of this quality...

Small house, big dreams?

10 Candole Street, Tucabia 2462

House 3 1 1 Auction

When a family has called a house their home since first built, it's clear that it stands proud. The humble cottage dates back to the early 30's and is still...

Millionaire Nathan Birch to offload $55M in property

Nathan Birch wants to focus more on developing properties.

Sydney property investor has announced he is selling up

Fame factor boosts property prices in Byron

The stunning Clarke's Beach in Byron Bay.

House prices surge by an incredible 39.5% in star-studded area

Grass is greener for Warwick real estate

Warwick's rural charm and affordable property prices are enticing buyers from Brisbane.

Quality houses for half the price of Brisbane attracting interest

Builders relish Coast's growing construction rates

The Coast's average house price has risen from by more than $10,000 in the past three years to $507,100.

House numbers and values are rising on the Coast

Residents powerless to stop Airbnb ‘party houses’

A photo of a bucks party at a short-term rental in the Watergate Apartments in Melbourne’s Docklands, presented to a Victorian parliamentary committee into changes to laws governing short-stay accommodation.

Residents band together to fight the rise of AirBnB 'party houses'

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!