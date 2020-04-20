Hodder gets At Witz End home by a whisker

Youngstown, ridden by Belinda Hodder with Fleur Henley in 2018. The Grafton jockey had another strong day on the track in Grafton today.

BCM 66 HCP :Grafton jockey Belinda Hodder went into yesterday’s sixth race against the odds but emerged from a tight field victorious.

Piloting Owen Glue-trained gelding At Witz End, Hodder held strong to edge the competition with a powerful run down the straight in the 1410m Kev’s Cleaning Service Benchmark Handicap at Clarence River Jockey Club.

Stephen Keep’s Viking Raid and Stephen Lee’s Cinnamon Missile pushed Hodder to the end but it was too little too late.

Glue said the four-year-old son of Epaulette was faultless going into the race.

“He hasn’t had a setback this preparation, he’s been going great guns,” he said.

“He’s always been a sensible colt. He had a few little traits that needed ironing out but he’s looking the full package now.”

At Witz End was comfortable up to the 1500m mark, but Glue was not sure the horse was cut out for the longer races.

“He travels a bit keen in races early in the piece. I’m not sure he’ll get much further than a mile. He gets on the bunny a bit,” he said.

Glue paid homage to his boutique team as they continued to help him to consistent results in 2020.

“We’re only a team of eight or nine but we’ve got some very good backing and plenty of good-quality horses,” he said.