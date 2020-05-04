Menu
Coffs Harbour gelding, Vacate, prepared by Brett Dodson (pictured right, behind Mister Spinks last year) hung on to win today's Brushgrove Cup.
Horses

Hodder nabs race day double to seal Brushgrove Cup

Geoff Newling, sport@dailyexaminer.com.au
4th May 2020 7:15 PM
VACATE “pinged the lids” and refused to lie down as the Coffs Harbour gelding pressed on to a good win in the final race at Grafton today.

The Brett Dodson-trained gelding, a five-year-old son of Exceed and Excel, notched a fifth career win at his 21st start in the Brushgrove Hotel Brushgrove Cup (1215m).

Vacate had drawn wide (13) but he began well and Belinda Hodder took him to the front.

Hodder, who had already ridden two winners aboard the Owen Glue-trained pair Astrophysics and At Witz End, rated him perfectly from there on and the Coffs gelding fought on strongly to post a good win from Steve Bennett’s Exclusive and the Jeremy Sylvester-trained Drachenfels.

Hodder’s treble took her to sixth on NRRA jockey’s premiership with 16 wins, 24 behind premiership leader Matt McGuren.

Dodson also snared his 10th win of the NRRA season and sits eighth in the trainer’s premiership behind Matt Dunn.

He is having a lot of fun with Vacate, he said, this time in.

“He’s been racing well,” he said.

“His last three or four have been spot on. Happy to see him back up again (after his last start win) especially against good quality horses in an open handicap.”

belinda hodder clarence racing vacate
Grafton Daily Examiner

