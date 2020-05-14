Hodder’s electric run of form continues with triple treat

RACING :Grafton jockey Belinda Hodder has been unstoppable on the track with three race-day trebles over two weeks.

Strong showings at Grafton Lismore were followed by another hat-trick at Murwillumbah on Monday

For good measure, Hodder added another to her name when she partnered Bob Milligan-trained Stormy Pluck at Taree on Tuesday.

A three-year-old daughter of Pluck, the lightly raced filly had debuted with a close-up fourth.

“She’s improving all the time,” Glenn Milligan, son of trainer Bob Milligan, said after her breakthrough win.

“She just travelled today (Tuesday), she’s a nice filly.”

Hodder teamed up with Northern Rivers Racing Association powerhouse Matt Dunn for her Murwillumbah treble, finishing the day brilliantly when aptly named Triple The Fun fought back to win the CMT Equipment Class 2 Handicap (1200m).

The three-year-old Snitzel filly scored a narrow win from deadheaters Sugar Baby and Bugalugs.

Her second race win at just her fourth start also handed her Murwillumbah trainer his fifth win of the day.

Dunn had hoped Triple The Fun might settle in behind and run a more relaxed race with an “explosive” finish she had shown in a couple of trials.

However, that didn’t eventuate when she “jumped and pinged the gates”.

“In hindsight Belinda ended up in the right spot but we did want to go back and relax,” Dunn said.

“It’s been a great year under the circumstances,” he said thinking of the coronavirus pandemic.

He said his staff had done a wonderful job with their hard work and planning.

With the collection of wins, Hodder leapfrogged prolific Grafton jockey Ben Looker and is gunning for further glory. She now sits third on the NRRA Jockeys Premiership with 22 wins, one adrift of Ray Spokes but 18 behind premiership leader Matt McGuren.

Hodder will head to Scone Race Club for more racing action tomorrow.