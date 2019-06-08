Menu
Just Imagine is ready to race today with track work rider Chloe Mayberry. Kathryn Lewis
Horses

Hodder's high hopes for mare on home turf

Kathryn Lewis
by
8th Jun 2019 1:00 AM
SHE may not have given her best performance last start but Just Imagine will be giving it all she's got today.

Trainer Julie Hodder said her mare was geared up to step out today in the Commercial Hotel Ulmarra "Chip-In” Cup Class 3 Handicap (1120m) despite a lacklustre performance in Coffs Harbour last month.

"She's on her home track, she loves running here,” Hodder said.

"She is really well within herself, we've given her a freshen up and a clip since her last run. She's bouncing around like she's a two-year-old.

"It was a really hard showcase day at Coffs.

"She is always trying her hardest, she prefers the sting out of the track.”

JUST ABOUT READY: Just Imagine, with track work rider Chloe Mayberry, will race today in the Commercial Hotel Ulmarra Chip-In Cup. Kathryn Lewis

Raymond Spokes will take the seven-year-old to the finish line tomorrow and despite a load of 55kg, Hodder expects a competitive performance from the duo.

"He is a great jockey,” she said.

"I was lucky to acquire him for tomorrow. I think Raymond will get the best out of her, for sure.

"She's a nice strong horse, she's never had a great deal of problems with weight. The biggest advantage is she's on her home track.

"She just needs that easier day to get that bit of confidence.”

Jumping from barrier 10 wasn't ideal but Hodder said getting into the race wouldn't be a problem for her mare.

"She jumps well, she can put herself in the race, so I don't think that'll be a problem with her,” she said.

clarence river jockey club horse race julie hodder
Grafton Daily Examiner

