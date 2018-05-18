Hodders hold high hopes for More Patasi in the Cup

BRUSHGROVE CUP: Local trainer Julie Hodder is keen to lift the weight off her horse's back and get her daughter back in the saddle in tomorrow's feature race.

Her five-year-old gelding More Patasi will be one of the local hopes in the Brushgrove Cup over 1206m and she said the horse just loved being at home.

"He grows a leg when he's at Grafton, and he raced really well last time, but the field is a lot harder this Sunday than it has been,” she said.

Ms Hodder said that even the horse's fifth place finish at Coffs Harbour between two previous wins, given it was his first time on the track, wasn't a bad run.

"He got a bit lost, they can do that at Coffs Harbour when they haven't been on the track, and had to carry a big weight.

"Obviously on his track he knows the surface and is a bit more confident.”

With the step up in class comes a drop in weight for the horse, dropping the 61.5kg in vest he carried last time, something which will reunite her with jockey Belinda Hodder.

"Belinda rides all my horses unless we need to drop in weight, and with that weight last time we had to get Kelly Golding on, but full credit to her for that last ride,” she said.

"But Belinda gives me confidence. She knows my horses inside at out, and being 6.5kg better it's got to help him.

Ms Hodder said there were several good horses in the race and looked to Toby Edmunds's Impregnable and Steven O'Dea's Butcher Blue as two to look out for.

"It's not going to be a walk-in, he's won five so he's got to get to this level of open company to keep going,” she said.

"If he keeps on going like he is though, I might give him a tiny let off and find him a nice race over the carnival.

"At the moment, he's improving and wants to be there.”