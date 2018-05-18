Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Chole Mayberry with Julie Hodder's Chloe Mayberry.
Chole Mayberry with Julie Hodder's Chloe Mayberry. Caitlan Charles
Horses

Hodders hold high hopes for More Patasi in the Cup

Adam Hourigan
by
18th May 2018 6:00 PM

BRUSHGROVE CUP: Local trainer Julie Hodder is keen to lift the weight off her horse's back and get her daughter back in the saddle in tomorrow's feature race.

Her five-year-old gelding More Patasi will be one of the local hopes in the Brushgrove Cup over 1206m and she said the horse just loved being at home.

"He grows a leg when he's at Grafton, and he raced really well last time, but the field is a lot harder this Sunday than it has been,” she said.

Ms Hodder said that even the horse's fifth place finish at Coffs Harbour between two previous wins, given it was his first time on the track, wasn't a bad run.

"He got a bit lost, they can do that at Coffs Harbour when they haven't been on the track, and had to carry a big weight.

"Obviously on his track he knows the surface and is a bit more confident.”

With the step up in class comes a drop in weight for the horse, dropping the 61.5kg in vest he carried last time, something which will reunite her with jockey Belinda Hodder.

"Belinda rides all my horses unless we need to drop in weight, and with that weight last time we had to get Kelly Golding on, but full credit to her for that last ride,” she said.

"But Belinda gives me confidence. She knows my horses inside at out, and being 6.5kg better it's got to help him.

Ms Hodder said there were several good horses in the race and looked to Toby Edmunds's Impregnable and Steven O'Dea's Butcher Blue as two to look out for.

"It's not going to be a walk-in, he's won five so he's got to get to this level of open company to keep going,” she said.

"If he keeps on going like he is though, I might give him a tiny let off and find him a nice race over the carnival.

"At the moment, he's improving and wants to be there.”

brushgrove cup clarence river jockey club grafton racecourse horse racing horses julie hodder racing
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    'Good bloke' Peter Miles was a violent selfish monster

    'Good bloke' Peter Miles was a violent selfish monster

    News If a "good bloke" is someone who shoots sleeping women and children dead, what on earth does it take to be a bad bloke, asks journalist SHERELE MOODY

    Dancer takes on Jacaranda Queen quest

    Dancer takes on Jacaranda Queen quest

    News Candidate wants to give back to community

    Grafton celebrant to raise a glass to British royal nuptials

    Grafton celebrant to raise a glass to British royal nuptials

    News Royal wedding a special occasion and breaks boundaries

    BEHIND THE SPORTS DESK: Is the Maroons dynasty dead?

    premium_icon BEHIND THE SPORTS DESK: Is the Maroons dynasty dead?

    Rugby League MOOSE and Pottsy analyse the burning issues in sport.

    Local Partners