Hodder's More Patasi aims for Jacaranda Cup berth in prelude

PROLIFIC: Trainer Julie Hodder (right) won't have daughter Belinda Hodder on her side but will hope for another good result in the Jacaranda Cup prelude today. Adam Hourigan

JACARANDA CUP PRELUDE: Grafton trainer Julie Hodder will be hoping to return to the Jacaranda Cup next week when More Patasi rides in the prelude at the Clarence River Jockey Club today.

A winner of the prelude in 2017, Hodder will be without her daughter Belinda Hodder in the saddle but top jockey Rachael Murray is set to fill in nicely.

"She's really keen to ride him. I wasn't sure which way Belinda was going so I gave Rachael a ride,” Julie said.

"She is a brilliant little rider. She seems to ride quietly and relax early in a run so I think she's the right person for the job.

Jockey Rachael Murray (pictured with Kilmarnock) will ride More Patasi once again after a win at Port Macquarie on their last pairing. Adam Hourigan

"Belinda will, hopefully, be back for the next one.”

Julie was hopeful for some give in the track to help her only runner for the day.

"I'd love it if we got some rain but I think he'll still perform well,” she said.

"His run at Port Macquarie was brilliant on his last start and Rachael will have him again. Hopefully, we can get a slightly softer track. The distance is right, everything else is right. We're not too worried about the barrier.”

Julie's last Jacaranda Cup prelude win came two years ago when Belinda rode La Dolce Vita to victory and she said More Patasi "is every bit as good as the runners in the opens.”

"Once you've won that many you have to race up in the opens and he's done a good job of it,” she said.

Rested in August, More Patasi has been strong since resumed and Julie believes he could have picked up a couple of more wins.

"Two starts ago in Ballina he should have won. He came out, at no fault of his own, very awkwardly and just couldn't finish strong enough,” she said.

"The horse is racing really well, though.

"We're not too worried about the other runners, when he's on his day he's well and truly up for the class. I would be more worried if a horse like Tarbert were in it but after the Kosciuszko, John (Shelton) would be spelling.”

More Patasi will run in the Race 8 Book a Christmas Party Marquee Jacaranda Prelude (1100m) at 5.30pm at the Clarence River Jockey Club.