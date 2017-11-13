Hogan a born-and-bred Aussie

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan pats a koala at the official opening of the Friends of Koala's new Burribi Education and Administration Centre.

KEVIN Hogan confirmed he is third generation Australian, dispelling any thought the seat of Page could get swept up in the governments citizenship debacle.

"Both my parents and four grandparents were born in Australia. I will provide birth certificates,” he said.

"I think everyone should adhere to the Constitution.”

With the ongoing citizenship issues, Mr Hogan said the Government has proposed an 'orderly process' which will help determine whether any other members of parliament will need to be referred to the High Court.

"The Government will ask the House and Senate to require parliamentarians to disclose basic facts about their citizenship on the register of interests. This is the same disclosure reforms parliamentarians already have to do with their financial and pecuniary interests,” he said.

"The disclosure will have to take place within 21 days of the House or Senate passing the motion.

"The register of interests regarding citizenship will be made publicly available just as financial and pecuniary interest are.”

Since former Greens Senator Scott Ludlam was discovered to have a dual citizenship with New Zealand in July, the Australian Parliament has lost a number of politicians, including Bennelong MP John Alexander at the weekend.

Despite the loss of Coalition members, including former Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce and Mr Alexander, Mr Hogan is confident they can still hold the majority.

"The Coalition holds 74 of 148 seats in the House of Representatives (until the two by-elections are held) and I am pleased that Cathy McGowan has reconfirmed her commitment to vote with the Government on supply and confidence,” he said.

At the Daily Examiner's deadline, it was expected that Senator Jacqui Lambie could be the next to resign.