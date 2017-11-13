Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Hogan a born-and-bred Aussie

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan pats a koala at the official opening of the Friends of Koala's new Burribi Education and Administration Centre.
Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan pats a koala at the official opening of the Friends of Koala's new Burribi Education and Administration Centre. Marc Stapelberg
by Caitlan Charles

KEVIN Hogan confirmed he is third generation Australian, dispelling any thought the seat of Page could get swept up in the governments citizenship debacle.

"Both my parents and four grandparents were born in Australia. I will provide birth certificates,” he said.

"I think everyone should adhere to the Constitution.”

With the ongoing citizenship issues, Mr Hogan said the Government has proposed an 'orderly process' which will help determine whether any other members of parliament will need to be referred to the High Court.

"The Government will ask the House and Senate to require parliamentarians to disclose basic facts about their citizenship on the register of interests. This is the same disclosure reforms parliamentarians already have to do with their financial and pecuniary interests,” he said.

"The disclosure will have to take place within 21 days of the House or Senate passing the motion.

"The register of interests regarding citizenship will be made publicly available just as financial and pecuniary interest are.”

Since former Greens Senator Scott Ludlam was discovered to have a dual citizenship with New Zealand in July, the Australian Parliament has lost a number of politicians, including Bennelong MP John Alexander at the weekend.

Despite the loss of Coalition members, including former Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce and Mr Alexander, Mr Hogan is confident they can still hold the majority.

"The Coalition holds 74 of 148 seats in the House of Representatives (until the two by-elections are held) and I am pleased that Cathy McGowan has reconfirmed her commitment to vote with the Government on supply and confidence,” he said.

At the Daily Examiner's deadline, it was expected that Senator Jacqui Lambie could be the next to resign.

Grafton Daily Examiner
500,000 Aussies could join class action against car makers

500,000 Aussies could join class action against car makers

If you bought a Toyota, Mazda, BMW, Subaru, Audi or VW since 2001, you may be able to join the fight.

WIRES: Swans make a graceful exit

Swan and cygnets sunbaking on the lawn, waiting for the latest news items, behind the Sunshine Coast Daily's newsroom at Maroochydore. Photo Greg Miller / Sunshine Coast Daily

Swans make their way back into the wild

5 things coming up at council

Clarence Valley Council building on Prince Street, Grafton.

What you need to know.

Thousands of cars recalled: Issues with airbags, seatbelts

The Jeep Compass 2010-2014 model is one of the vehicles recalled.

It may increase the risk of injury or death

Local Partners