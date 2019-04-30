Hogan denies no support for coalition government

A DECISION made in the midst of the Liberal leadership coup to remove Malcolm Turnbull as prime minister has come back as a potential election issue over the weekend.

Independent candidate Fiona Leviny says that Nationals' candidate Kevin Hogan had some explaining to do after a media report suggested he would not give support to a Coalition government.

"It is not fair to the party-members who elected him and he needs to make clear to the electorate what his intentions are,” she said.

However Mr Hogan said he was doing exactly what he said he would when he decided to move to the cross-bench following Mr Turnbull's ousting by Scott Morrison in August.

"I said I would stay on the cross-bench for this parliament and that I would review the decision after the election and nothing has changed,” he said.

"People ask politicians to do what they say and I said I would review that after the election so that is what I will do.”

He also supported the decision to preference Clive Palmer's United Australia Party second in the House of Representatives and and third in the Senate saying said it was about putting Labor and the Greens last.

"I am happy that we are preferencing both the Christian Democrats and the United Australia Party above Labor and the Greens,” he said.

However Ms Leviny said she would not do any preference deals, despite having been approached by all the major parties looking to seal a deal in the last three weeks.

"As I have said from the start, I am an independent and I am not doing any preference deals,” she said.

"I am a community advocate representing my community first, not a large and distant party.”

The option of forming an independent voting bloc in parliament in the event of a hung parliament was also off the table for Ms Leviny, who said it was something people in the electorate did not want.