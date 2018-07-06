Hogan grants to celebrate our local culture

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan today announced ten grants to celebrate Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture across our community as part of NAIDOC Week.

"The National Aboriginal and Islander Day Observance Committee (NAIDOC) Week is an annual celebration of the histories, rich cultures, outstanding achievements and ongoing contributions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples," he said.

"I'm happy to be able to support local community organisations hold local NAIDOC Week events, including a photographic exhibitions hosted by Arts Northern Rivers and an Award Night to recognise the important role of women hosted by the Yaegl Local Aboriginal Land Council.

NAIDOC Week will be held from 8 - 15 July, with the theme Because of her, we can!, which celebrates the invaluable and continuing contributions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women.

"I encourage all members of the community to attend a local event to celebrate and learn more about the culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples celebrating the oldest continuing culture in the world," Mr Hogan said.

"Each year Australians come together to celebrate the significance Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture and achievements. Local events have a significant role of educating and celebrating NAIDOC week each year and I am glad the Australian Government is able to support these events."

2018 NAIDOC Week grant recipients in our Community

Arts Northern Rivers - Celebrating Bundjalung Women

Baryulgil Public School - Baryulgil Public School Local Community Project 2018

Bianca Maree Monaghan - NAIDOC Family Fun Day

Bundjalung Tribal Society Ltd - Bundjalung Community Empowering Leadership Awards Evening

NSW Government Schools - Casino High School NAIDOC Celebration 2018

Gurehlgam Corporation Limited - Our Creative Women

Jarjum Centre Inc - Jarjum NAIDOC 2018

Nimbin Health & Welfare Association Inc - Nimbin NAIDOC Because of her, we can

Northern Rivers Performing Arts Incorporated - NAIDOC at NORPA - A Celebration of Widjabul Women

Yaegl Local Aboriginal Land Council - Yaegl Queen - Because of Her, We Can

To find out more about NAIDOC Week, visit https://www.naidoc.org.au