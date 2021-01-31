Hogan happy with Queensland border changes

Page MP Kevin Hogan has voiced his thoughts on the recent changes to the Queensland border announced earlier this week.

From Monday February 1, the Queensland border will be opened to all of NSW residents and others in a move that will see the end of border checkpoints and border passes for now.

Mr Hogan has been a strong advocate of having the Queensland border remain open during the pandemic and reiterated that at the groundbreaking of St Mary's college new science building.

"It is really good to see the Queensland border open again … we have always, as a federal parliament, relied on the advice of the chief medical officer," he said.

"The chief medical officer has never recommended that any state borders have needed to be closed.

"They've never said the Queensland border needed to be closed.

"It's great to see it open again."

Mr Hogan said residents can look forward to improved travel times with dismantling of the border checkpoints.

"There'll be no waits, just the damage it does to people's livelihoods, to cars, to the environment when you're lining up to get through the border crossing," he said.

"I am happy for it to be open."