Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Politics

Hogan happy with Queensland border changes

Adam Daunt
31st Jan 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Page MP Kevin Hogan has voiced his thoughts on the recent changes to the Queensland border announced earlier this week.

From Monday February 1, the Queensland border will be opened to all of NSW residents and others in a move that will see the end of border checkpoints and border passes for now.

Mr Hogan has been a strong advocate of having the Queensland border remain open during the pandemic and reiterated that at the groundbreaking of St Mary's college new science building.

"It is really good to see the Queensland border open again … we have always, as a federal parliament, relied on the advice of the chief medical officer," he said.

"The chief medical officer has never recommended that any state borders have needed to be closed.

"They've never said the Queensland border needed to be closed.

"It's great to see it open again."

Mr Hogan said residents can look forward to improved travel times with dismantling of the border checkpoints.

"There'll be no waits, just the damage it does to people's livelihoods, to cars, to the environment when you're lining up to get through the border crossing," he said.

"I am happy for it to be open."

coronavirusnorthernrivers northern rivers politics page mp kevin hogan queenslandborders
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drunk driver busted crashing into power pole, court told

        Premium Content Drunk driver busted crashing into power pole, court told

        Crime A Grafton man who blew more than three times over the legal limit after he lost control of his car and crashed into a power pole has faced court

        KFC PLAYER OF THE WEEK: O’Connell grinds out ton

        Premium Content KFC PLAYER OF THE WEEK: O’Connell grinds out ton

        Cricket 47-year-old Noel O’Connell wound back the clock with an energetic century as Coutts...

        SILENT DISCO: Teenage DJ brings party craze to Coffs

        SILENT DISCO: Teenage DJ brings party craze to Coffs

        News Father and son combo lets dancers choose their own musical adventure at Jetty...

        ‘Critical issue’ for banana growers ahead of bypass start

        Premium Content ‘Critical issue’ for banana growers ahead of bypass start

        Business Crop-killer could spread as State prepares to move truckloads of earth