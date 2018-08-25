Hogan home to a different kind of racquet in Wooli

Wooli Tennis Club president Donna Preston, Member for Page Kevin Hogan and Wooli Tennis Club life member Margaret Lavender celebrate the upgrade of the Wooli Tennis Club.

AFTER a week of turmoil in Canberra, there was no-where else Page MP Kevin Hogan would rather have been than at Wooli to help the Wooli Tennis Club officially open their upgraded tennis courts on Saturday morning.

For the National Party member who for a time was at the centre of media attention during the leadership crisis with his announcement he would protest the leadership change of the Liberal Party by moving to the cross benches, dealing with "real people" on Saturday was a welcome change.

A tennis player himself who regularly teams up with legend of the sport and Member for Bennelong John Alexander while in Canberra, Mr Hogan the upgraded tennis courts would be a bonus for the entire community of Wooli.

"I love community organisations like this, we're spending billions of dollars on things like the Pacific Highway but these grants for small community groups to keep infrastructure like sporting facilities and public spaces is really important for communities like Wooli and I'm delighted to have supported it," Mr Hogan said.

"I took up tennis in my early 30s and play with three other mates every Thursday, it's a great game and tennis clubs are usually great clubs and very social."

The club received a $70,000 federal government grant to upgrade their playing surface and install LED lighting.

Wooli Tennis Club president Donna Preston said the old cement courts, that were installed in the '90s, needed a lot of work.

"We never had lights before or electricity so now we have power to run a fridge," Ms Preston said.

"Everything is fantastic, it's been needed for along time. The courts were laid here in 1954 by local people and the club was started in 1985 so it's been going ever since. Some years are better than others but this upgrade will help get tennis up and running again in Wooli.

"These artificial turf courts a lot better, far less upkeep so it's really exciting."