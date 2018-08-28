Menu
Nationals member for Page Kevin Hogan.
Opinion

Hogan opts out of 'revolving door' PMs

28th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
KEVIN HOGAN has attempted to sandbag himself against the unpopularity of the 'revolving door' of PMs by moving to the cross bench.

Whether the voters of Page respect him for making a stand on this principle, or punish him at the next election, remains to be seen.

Earlier indications are, the move was a good one by Hogan. Our poll on this very subject last week showed overwhelming support for what Hogan has done.

But he's still a member of the Nationals and will still go to party meetings (as long as they invite him) and guarantee supply.

The big question remains: How will he vote if anything tricky crops up? Presumably along party lines. So is this rather an empty gesture by Hogan and a cynical attempt to get himself re-elected while the rest of the Coalition are on the nose?

The latest Newspoll was an absolute disaster for the Coalition.

On a two-party preferred basis Labor leads the Coalition 56 per cent to 44 per cent. That would result in an absolute rout at the next election.

And Sco Mo is less popular than Bill Shorten as preferred Prime Minister 39 per cent to 33 per cent.

Surely, the next Newspoll will see that gap close.

And Scott Morrison must at least get a honeymoon period of popularity before his full mettle gets tested.

Although Kevin Hogan has made Page a safer seat for the Nationals, and has been a pretty hard working member, there's likely to be a swing against the government at the next election.

I think by moving to the cross bench he has done his best to distance himself from the shenanigans that went down in Canberra last week.

But its an open question whether it will immunise himself against swinging voter sentiment.

