Hogan pays tribute to 'man with the hat'

Former ambassador to the Holy See Tim Fischer poses for photographs before his speech at the National Press Club in Canberra, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2012. Mr Fischer spoke on diplomacy overseas. (AAP Image/Alan Porritt) NO ARCHIVING

LOCAL Nationals member for Page Kevin Hogan has added his voice to the scores paying tribute to former deputy prime minister Tim Fischer AC

"Exceptionally sad to hear of the passing of former Deputy Prime Minister and Nationals Leader, Tim Fischer," Mr Hogan wrote in a Facebook post.

"He was the Boy from Boree Creek, the Man with the Hat. Tim was great to be around. He had what appeared to be endless energy and a positivity that was infectious. I and many others will miss him.

"My thoughts and prayers are with Judy, Harrison and Dominic."

He was joined by politicians on both side of parliament who paid tribute to Mr Fischer, who died age 73, after a battle with leukaemia.

"The AC, in my opinion is, stands for a champion, a colossus," deputy prime minister Michael McCormack said.

"Tim Fischer was all of that and so much more. I love Tim Fischer, I always will."

The respect was even shown from the other side of the benches as NSW Labor leader Jodi McKay paid tribute.

"Tim Fischer was a man of conviction who stuck by his principles, even when it was difficult to do so," she said.

"In the face of fierce opposition, he bravely advocated for stricter gun controls in the wake of the Port Arthur massacre, As a peaceful nation largely bereft of gun crime we owe him a debt of gratitude for that."

Mr Fischer was in the NSW Legislative for 13 years until 1984. He was leader of the National party during the 1990's and deputy prime minister in the Howard Government for three years.