Hogan plans to rebel if Australia Day scrapped

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan said he would hold his own Australia Day Citizenship and Awards Ceremony in Lismore if the Council goes ahead with a proposal to scrap Australia Day celebrations on January 26.

"I don't support changing the date for Australia Day,” Mr Hogan said.

"I will hold my own Australia Day Awards and Citizenship Ceremony on the 26th of January if Lismore City Council changes the date.

"Australia Day is a wonderful day of celebration for our country. It is a day we acknowledge the First Australians and their wonderful history and spiritual connection to our land. It is also a day we celebrate the successful multicultural society we are.

"Wrongs have been done, but the day is a celebration of all that we have to be grateful for.”