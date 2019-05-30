Hogan re-endorsed by Nationals

KEEPING IT CALM: Page MP Kevin Hogan has been re-elected as the House of Representatives deputy speaker.

WITH a unanimous vote, Kevin Hogan is well and truly back in the fold.

The Page MP was nominated for the position of deputy speaker by his colleagues in the Nationals' first party room meeting since the Coalition's re-election almost two weeks ago.

"I am humbled to be nominated by my colleagues for the position of deputy speaker,” he said.

"I will always encourage robust debate, but never personal attacks or name calling.”

Mr Hogan was elected to the position of deputy speaker in March 2018 and said it was a job he very much enjoyed.

As deputy speaker he is chair of the federation chamber and directly involved in debates many others are not part of due to fulfilling the numerous commitments of a parliamentarian.

Mr Hogan sat in the speakers chair after question time to hear the matters of public importance which he says featured some of the most "robust” debate in the chamber.

"During that time it can be very heated and as speaker you set the tone of the chamber,” he said.

"I am always concious of trying to be calm, particularly when debates are getting heated.

"Even if I have to remove people I talk calmly because I do not want to escalate things.”

Mr Hogan was diplomatic when asked about whether his current role might help him one day press his case for a ministerial role.

"I know it may sound like a cliche but I am happy to serve in whichever capacity the leader sees fit.”

Mr Hogan's position still has to be confirmed by the House of Representatives when parliament resumes.