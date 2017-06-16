Hogan refutes climate leak as party room tension builds

PARTY room politics have landed Member for Page Kevin Hogan in hot water, with his name appearing on a leaked list of Coalition members who opposed the Clean Energy Target in the Finkel Report.

But the politician has hit back against those claims, saying they misrepresented what happened in a party room discussion on Tuesday.

Mr Hogan said he was only briefly in the meeting before he had to leave to fulfil his role as speaker, and brought up gas exports and their role in the electricity market.

"In the party room discussion I spoke about the need to curb gas exports to put downward pressure on electricity prices now,” he said.

"I support our emissions reduction target of 26 to 28% below 2005 levels by 2030.

"I also support our renewable energy target that will result in more than 23.5% of our electricity being derived from renewable sources by 2020.”

The Finkel Report, written by Australia's chief scientist Dr Alan Finkel, is a review into the national electricity market.

Over the past few days, a number of Coalition members including Tony Abbott and members from other political parties have come out against recommendations in the report. But Mr Hogan said he was not one of them.

"There are people against it,” he said. "The Greens are against it because they don't think it goes far enough.

"What I think is he's given us a roadmap and now the parameters need to be discussed.

"The meeting on Tuesday was literally just everyone airing out thought bubbles after having just read it.

"It's an important discussion, but my question was more about what we can do with gas exports so we can lower wholesale electricity prices... I didn't pass judgement.”

Mr Hogan said the Minister for Environment and Energy Josh Frydenberg was considering his question and the points he raised.