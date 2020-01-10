Hogan talks up climate credentials

Kevin Hogan MP has pointed to the Coalition’s policies encouraging rooftop solar as evidence of their climate credentials.

Kevin Hogan MP has pointed to the Coalition’s policies encouraging rooftop solar as evidence of their climate credentials.

AFTER diving head first into a debate on arson, Kevin Hogan has come out firing on climate.

On Tuesday the Page MP posted an incendiary statement on his Facebook page calling for the non-parole period of arsonists to be doubled to “at least” 18 years.

That prompted the ex-Deputy NSW Fire and Rescue Commissioner Ken Thompson to suggest there was a pattern of “deflection” in Government ranks from the “real issue” of climate change.

But Mr Hogan defended the Coalition’s record on the issue and said the Government’s climate change policies were working to reduce Australia’s emissions – “without an electricity tax”.

Mr Hogan said since 2005 Australia’s emissions fell 12.9 per cent compared with 2 per cent in Canada and also pointed out in that time China’s emissions rose 67 per cent and India’s 77 per cent.

“We are on track to meet and beat Australia’s 2020 emissions reduction target of five per cent below 2000 levels by 78 million tonnes.”

However, Labor’s assistant shadow minister for Climate Change, Pat Conroy, painted a different picture, saying the latest official government emissions data confirmed Australia would not meet its Kyoto commitment to cut emissions by 5 per cent by next year.

“Our emissions reduction will amount to little more than a rounding error of 0.3 per cent, putting the lie to the Prime Minister’s claim that we are meeting and beating our international commitments,” Mr Conroy said.

“The Government’s own data suggests our emissions will come down during the next 10 years by only less than 5 per cent.

“At that rate, it will take Australia 230 years to reach net zero emissions, rather than the 30 years scientists tell us is necessary.”

On energy policy, Mr Hogan said Australia “leads the world” on per-capita investment in renewable energy and pointed to its rooftop solar programs as evidence.

“The Government’s renewable energy policies will ensure 27 per cent of Australia’s electricity comes from renewable sources by 2020,” he said.

“Under the Solar Communities programme, $5 million is being provided to support local community organisations invest in renewables and battery storage and hundreds of community organisations will benefit.”

“The Government has established a $1 billion Clean Energy Innovation Fund, which will help emerging clean energy technologies make the leap from demonstration to commercial deployment.”

But that was again dismissed by Mr Conroy who said new renewable energy generation had “ground to a halt”, citing “policy paralysis” as the cause.

“After seven years and 18 energy policies, this Government has had no plan to support renewable energy investment needed to replace ageing and increasingly unreliable coal-fired power stations,” he said.

“According to the Clean Energy Council, renewable investment is down.”