Hogan the hero at the track

INTERSTATE invader, Braith Hogan blitzed the field to take the honours at the track last weekend.

Hosting the NSW SSA Junior Sedan Title last Saturday night, Hession’s Auto Parts Grafton Speedway’s second race meeting of the 2019-20 season ended with Braith Hogan claiming top honours after narrowly missing out on a clean sweep.

The weekend program featured racing from V8 Dirt Modifieds, RSA Street Stockers, RSA 4 Cylinder Sedans and Stock Rods.

But the main event, the Junior Sedan Title, certainly didn’t disappoint with the youngsters delivering a great showing as they battled for the NSW crown.

Starting the 25-lap NSW title-deciding race from pole, Hogan, hailing from Rockhampton in Queensland, was never headed and going flag to flag to claim a convincing victory.

Jayden Hancock was forced to settle for the runner-up spot, despite sticking close to Hogan throughout the duration of the race.

Rounding out the podium in third place was Hayden Brims, followed by Rhys Meakins and Zac Brims (Hayden’s brother), who completed the top five.

Remaining finishers included Bodhi Russ, Charlotte Fouracre, Sophie Santin, Braydon Storer and Chloe Lebeter, while Kurtis Peall and Jacob Waller were unfortunate to experience premature retirements.

The big winners in the earlier heat races were Hogan and Hancock, who foreshadowed the night’s proceedings by clinching two wins apiece, with remaining heat-race wins going the way of Peall and Hayden Brims.

Fresh from a stint in America, Chris Corbett returned to the track in the best possible fashion, emerging victorious in the V8 Dirt Modified feature race. Immediately taking control of the lead from his outside second row starting position and going on to lead the 20-lap distance from start to finish, Corbett’s win was a dominant one, with second-place finisher Tony Dunn unable to reel him in.

Locking out an all NSW podium, Marley Weller was the next to cross the finish line, holding off the Queenslanders for third place, while Trevor Wiley was the best of the rest, followed by fellow Queenslander Zak Blanch, who was the first sportsman competitor to greet the chequered flag.

Tia Corbett (Chris’ sister in law) and Taylah Firth completed the feature-race finishers.

Taking their place on the infield, the night unfortunately ended with a DNF for Phil McNamara, Ash Hall and Andrew Firth (Taylah’s dad), the latter of which was looking likely to challenge for the win after winning the pole shuffle and starting from the number one spot.

It was Blanch who bested his rivals in the Sportsman feature race, followed by Hall, Tia Corbett and Taylah Firth.

In the RSA Street Stockers feature race, it was Steve Hall who came out on top, achieving an impressive clean sweep after winning both of the heat races earlier in the night. Hall was followed home by Eddie Mackney and Mitch Sutton in second and third place respectively, the latter of which was fresh from a trip to Japan where he was competing in Drifting.

James Corbett and Robbie Grill completed the top five, while Nathan Glenn, Gavin Wade, Kris Churchill, David McGregor and Greg Dickinson were the remaining finishers.

Brock Armstrong scored the win in RSA 4 Cylinder Sedans, being joined on the podium by runner-up Jim Betts and third-place finisher David McGregor, while Shane Laurie crossed the finish line in fourth place.

A reduced field of Stock Rods saw Steve Bateman pick up the first place prize, with Graeme Rangihuna forced to be content with second place. The race’s only other driver in James McEwan retired to the infield after just five laps.

The next race meeting for Hession’s Auto Parts Grafton Speedway is set to take place on December 28 and will be headlines by the V8 Dirt Modifieds, with the bolstered program also featuring Modlites, Production Sedans, Legend Cars, RSA Street Stockers, RSA 4 Cylinder Sedans, Demo Derby and Junior Sedans, along with an exciting fireworks spectacular.

