Hogan to run for Page again

Federal member for Page, Kevin Hogan, happy to be back in his electorate outside his office in Lismore after last week's Liberal Party leadership spill in Canberra. Sophie Moeller

FEDERAL Member for Page Kevin Hogan was today elected as The Nationals candidate for the eat of Page at the upcoming Federal election.

"I am very humbled,” he said.

"I would like to thank all Nationals members for their support and also the broader community who have twice elected me to represent them in Canberra,” he said.

"Working together, we have achieved a lot since I was first elected in 2013, but there is more to be done.

"Over 400,000 jobs have been created in the last 12 months.

"Another 1000 local jobs are on the way after I announced $17 million in grants for nine job-creating projects such as the Medicinal Cannabis facility in Casino and the relocation to our community of the robotics firm Adaptapack.

"Tens of millions of dollars have also been invested to improve large and small sporting and cultural facilities across our community, such as Oakes Oval, the Casino Drill Hall project, Maclean Riverside Precinct and the Woodburn Foreshore redevelopment.

"In 2013, we increased funding for the duplication of the Pacific Highway to stop fatalities. The result is the stretch between Woolgoolga and Ballina is already half complete and the number of crashes has plummeted. It will be finished by 2020 as promised with work on the Coffs Harbour bypass about to start.

"As well as delivering much needed projects and service, I will continue to stand up for our community in Parliament and put our community before party politics.”