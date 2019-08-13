Hogden off to race dragon-boats in Thailand

GREEN AND GOLD: Grafton dragon boater Tyler Hogden in the Australian colours ahead of her trip to Thailand for the World Championships this month.

GREEN AND GOLD: Grafton dragon boater Tyler Hogden in the Australian colours ahead of her trip to Thailand for the World Championships this month. Nicole Lloyd

WATER SPORTS: Junior Grafton Dragon Boat Club member Tyler Hogden will travel to Thailand on Wednesday to represent Australia for the Auroras in the IDBF World Dragon Boat Racing Championships next week.

The 16-year old will take to Marb-Pra Chan reservoir in Pattaya-Rayong for the 14th edition of the competition that will take place between August 20 to 25 and will be competing against 4000 athletes from 30 different countries.

Hogden is just one of two paddlers picked from rural NSW and will head to South East Asia with 78 fellow young Australians.

The talented teen recently attended a four day training camp with the Australian Junior Auroras on the Sunshine Coast in Queensland and this was her only opportunity to train with her teammates ahead of the championships.

Grafton Dragon Boat Club Publicity Officer Cindy Blanch was excited for one of their younger members to be given such a great chance in the sport and is pleased to see her members getting recognised.

"Tyler is enjoying the opportunity to make new friends from all over Australia and is excited about the prospect of representing Australia, although she is a little nervous as this is her first overseas adventure,” Blanch said.

"She is a valued member of the Grafton Dragon Boat Club and, over the past twelve months has proven herself as a skilled and confident sweep.

"We know Tyler will be an excellent ambassador for the Club and wish her safe travels and an enjoyable and rewarding experience.”