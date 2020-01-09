Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Woman Dumps Fish in Tank
Offbeat

Hold my fish: Mum dumps pet in deep water

Shayla Bulloch
9th Jan 2020 3:51 PM | Updated: 4:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BIZARRE footage has emerged of a woman dumping an unwanted fish into a tank at a Maroochydore pet store that's left staff baffled.

PETstock Maroochydore employee Hannah Johnson said they noticed an extra fish swimming in one of their tanks and found the answer to their questions when they checked their CCTV.

A woman can be seen acting suspiciously near a fish tank before pulling out a goldfish from a travel mug and putting it into a tank.

She checks to make sure the fish is swimming happily before grabbing an item and heading out of the camera view.

Ms Johnson said the woman was "pacing" up and down the isles before she said goodbye to her fish.

The woman left the store with her two children a short time later.

"Nobody noticed her doing it and we walked past and thought 'where did that come from'?" Ms Johnson said.

She said nothing quite as fishy had happened in their store before.

The fish was now living happily in a private pond and was not for sale.

fishtank goldfish pet shop petstock
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Stay strong by ‘Stepping On’

        premium_icon Stay strong by ‘Stepping On’

        News One in three over-65s will have a fall this year but they can be prevented

        • 9th Jan 2020 3:30 PM
        Clubs hand over huge amount of cash

        premium_icon Clubs hand over huge amount of cash

        News Grants committee looking for more local projects to apply for funding

        McClymonts cancel Tamworth show under doctor’s orders

        premium_icon McClymonts cancel Tamworth show under doctor’s orders

        Entertainment Expectant mum Brooke McClymont told baby may arrive early

        REVEALED: Bureau of Meteorology predictions for summer

        premium_icon REVEALED: Bureau of Meteorology predictions for summer

        Weather Australia experiences hottest, driest year on record