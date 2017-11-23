Holden drives away from O'Halloran Motors

GONE: After this year O'Halloran Motors will no longer be a new Holden dealer.

GONE: After this year O'Halloran Motors will no longer be a new Holden dealer. Jarrard Potter

O'HALLORAN Motors have confirmed earlier this week that Holden have failed to extended their current Dealer Agreement beyond the end of December 2017, however business owner and dealer principal, Evan Lewis said he was positive about the future of the business.

Earlier this year Holden made the decision to cull 30 dealerships from its 230 network as a result of declining sales and their last Australian factory closing in October.

O'Halloran Motors officially began as a Holden Dealer in January 1983 and while Mr Lewis said Holden appeared to be pursuing a different strategy of fewer dealers with bigger showrooms new cars were not the strength of O'Halloran Motors.

"Over the past 24 months, 80 per cent of car sales at O'Halloran Motors have been used cars and the business has already earned the reputation as used car specialists and this won't change," he said.

"We are privileged to be able to employ some great staff and these are the people that are responsible for our continued success and the building of loyal customer relations."

Despite Holden ending their franchise agreement, Mr Lewis said there would not be any changes to staffing.

"It is our intention to retain all of our current staff," he said.

"Bill Day is retiring as planned next month and we will support all of our existing customers whether it be parts or service customers.

"O'Halloran Motors will continue to support Holden owners with genuine parts and provide the same levels of service. Current Capped Price Service customers will also be catered for along with owners of other makes and models of vehicles."