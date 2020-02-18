Holden exit disappoints lifetime fan

When former Holden dealer Paul O'Halloran established O'Halloran Motors, Holdens were Australia's iconic cars. On Monday the brand announced it would cease to exist by the end of the year.

A FORMER Holden dealer who spent his working life with the company said owners of the brand will be devastated at the news the company is pulling out of Australia.

Paul O’Halloran, who established O’Halloran Motors in Maclean, was personally disappointed at the company decision, even though his inside knowledge of the Australian motoring industry made it unsurprising.

“There will be a lot of ex-dealers out there, like me, whose whole lives have been tied up with Holden,” he said.

“I started in the motoring industry with them when I got an apprenticeship with a local dealer.”

Mr O’Halloran said the excitement Holden generated when it began making cars in Australia in the late 1940s reach rock-star fervour.

“I remember when the first Holden came to town, it was parked in the main street and people gathered around just to look at it,” he said.

“There was so many people gathered around it my brother and I had to crawl on our hands and knees through people’s legs to get a look at it.

“Holdens were so popular when you bought one you went on a six to eight-month waiting list.”

Mr O’Halloran said Holden made good reliable cars for the Australian market, for decades, with brands like the Kingswood and Commodore becoming icons.

But he said the small local market and a switch in demand for people movers and SUVs wasn’t missed at head office.

“We were making big family sedans and the sales figures showed people weren’t buying those cars,” he said.

“There were also other factors including the Japanese cars becoming increasingly popular and the relatively small market for right hand driver cars.

“When Holden started foreign cars coming here had to compete with us,” he said.

“Over time that changed. Holden was making cars for an increasingly small share of the market and trying to keep up with cheaper imports coming into the country.”

Mr O’Halloran has fond memories of the Holden-Ford war fought at Bathurst every year.

“Early on dealers had to sell 500 identical models of a car to get a start at Bathurst,” he said.

“If your car won, there was a lot of pride if you were one of the 500 people driving around in the car that won Bathurst.”

He said General Motors would probably continue to import cars into Australia with brands like Pontiac and Chevrolet coming thought the big metropolitan dealers.

“They’ll probably bring in the V8 Corvette for Bathurst,” he said. “But it won’t be the same without the local cars competing.”

Mr O’Halloran said he would remain a Holden devotee with a special car taking pride of place in his garage.

“When Holden announced they were getting out of manufacturing here they made a limited dealers edition Holden Calais Directors Edition and I was lucky enough to get one of those,” he said.

“They’re going to be worth a bit one day and I’ll be hanging on to it.

“I probably won’t live to see what it might be worth, but the kids will.”