Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GRAND OPENING: Steve Cansdell outside his new campaign office in Prince St, Grafton.
GRAND OPENING: Steve Cansdell outside his new campaign office in Prince St, Grafton. Tim Jarrett
Politics

Holding the parties to account

by Timothy Jarrett
5th Mar 2019 4:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BEING surrounded by fruit and vegetables and drinking a litre of milk is not the way most politicians would launch a campaign, but it was all part of the plan for Steve Cansdell at the opening of his campaign office yesterday.

Promoting Farmer Lou's fruit and Big River Milk, the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers candidate for Clarence emphasised his local community focus and said he was running because he wanted to hold the government to account.

"I wouldn't be standing if this government had have followed through with what they said they were going to do in opposition,” he said.

"The Nationals opposed the sale of electricity poles and wires when in opposition and then sold them when in government.”

With the polls close, Mr Cansdell said the voters of Clarence have a unique opportunity to elect a member who could get more for the community in the event of a hung parliament.

"There is the strongest chance of a hung parliament in a generation and we could hold the balance of power,” he said

"Things like investment in Brooms Head and Wooli Beach sand dune restoration, we will hold them to account on their promises if they want our support on other things.”

Mental health was a key part of Mr Cansdell's platform and said that there should be more investment in community services to coincide with the new Grafton jail opening.

"In the Clarence we need a full service mental health facility, we need it now and we are going to need it more when the jail opens,” he said.

"There is definitely going to be a greater need for mental health support, family services support and public housing.”

With recent ABS statistics showing youth unemployment at 24 percent, Mr Cansdell also said that more needed to be done in order to attract businesses to regional centres like Grafton.

"We don't need just another coffee shop or hairdresser, we need industries to relocate and they won't do that without an incentive,” he said.

"Payroll tax is just one of the ways that we could incentivise relocation, there are huge savings to be made for someone with a potential workforce of one hundred people.”

clarence valley grafton nsw election 2019 shooters farmers and fishers party
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Police confirm fatality in Junction Hill crash

    premium_icon Police confirm fatality in Junction Hill crash

    Breaking UPDATE: Police have confirmed a woman has died following a horror smash near Junction Hill this morning

    No indication of community consultation for ALS move

    premium_icon No indication of community consultation for ALS move

    News The ASL gave no indication of public discussion ahead of Coffs move

    Grafton TAFE student Proud To Be A Chef finalist

    premium_icon Grafton TAFE student Proud To Be A Chef finalist

    News Irene San Andres has returned for a career experience of a lifetime

    Vandals destroy two toilets in Jacaranda Park

    premium_icon Vandals destroy two toilets in Jacaranda Park

    Crime Thousands of dollars of damage caused in attack