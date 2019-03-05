Holding the parties to account

GRAND OPENING: Steve Cansdell outside his new campaign office in Prince St, Grafton.

BEING surrounded by fruit and vegetables and drinking a litre of milk is not the way most politicians would launch a campaign, but it was all part of the plan for Steve Cansdell at the opening of his campaign office yesterday.

Promoting Farmer Lou's fruit and Big River Milk, the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers candidate for Clarence emphasised his local community focus and said he was running because he wanted to hold the government to account.

"I wouldn't be standing if this government had have followed through with what they said they were going to do in opposition,” he said.

"The Nationals opposed the sale of electricity poles and wires when in opposition and then sold them when in government.”

With the polls close, Mr Cansdell said the voters of Clarence have a unique opportunity to elect a member who could get more for the community in the event of a hung parliament.

"There is the strongest chance of a hung parliament in a generation and we could hold the balance of power,” he said

"Things like investment in Brooms Head and Wooli Beach sand dune restoration, we will hold them to account on their promises if they want our support on other things.”

Mental health was a key part of Mr Cansdell's platform and said that there should be more investment in community services to coincide with the new Grafton jail opening.

"In the Clarence we need a full service mental health facility, we need it now and we are going to need it more when the jail opens,” he said.

"There is definitely going to be a greater need for mental health support, family services support and public housing.”

With recent ABS statistics showing youth unemployment at 24 percent, Mr Cansdell also said that more needed to be done in order to attract businesses to regional centres like Grafton.

"We don't need just another coffee shop or hairdresser, we need industries to relocate and they won't do that without an incentive,” he said.

"Payroll tax is just one of the ways that we could incentivise relocation, there are huge savings to be made for someone with a potential workforce of one hundred people.”