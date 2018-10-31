Menu
BUSTLING BUSINESS: Heart & Soul South Grafton employee Savannah Bartlett pours a coffee for a customer. Tim Howard
Hole in the wall cafe a brew-tiful idea

31st Oct 2018
ONE of the four Heart & Soul owners believes she has nailed the way their eclectic cafe experience has translated into their venture into South Grafton.

A little over a year since they opened the cafe in the now bustling Skinner St location, Rachel Koning says their new venture is, "same, same, but different”.

"We have the same great coffee, the same quality of food, but the difference is it's more for people on the go,” she said.

"It's our little hole in the wall where people can grab a coffee and a bite to eat for breakfast on the way to work.

"Or you could get out of where you work for a coffee and a nice cake or biscuit for morning tea.”

Ms Koning said the cafe still concentrated on its central idea of providing food made from ideally local, but certainly the best quality ingredients available.

"It's something people are definitely more aware of now,” she said.

"Our idea behind the food we serve is that food must have quality to nourish both the heart and the soul.

"So when I see a tradie leave with a coffee and a cake made of local raw honey it's one of those things that gives me a real high.”

Co-owner Shelley Kirke said the South Grafton cafe was also starting to attract its own "sit and savour” patrons as well.

"It's not all takeaways, of course, we have tables for people who choose to sit down for a coffee or lunch,” she said.

"We're starting to get people coming in to enjoy the same sort of atmosphere they would get in the Grafton shop.”

