Holiday beach patrols kick off

As the Easter Holidays loom on the horizon and with a reasonably warm start to autumn sending people to the coast, Lifeguards from the Australian Lifeguard Service (ALS) are gearing up for a busy period on the state's northern beaches.

The Far North Coast remains a popular tourist destination for families looking for a domestic break during Easter and with 18 patrolled beaches between Byron Bay and Wooli.

Seven beaches across the Clarence Valley including Turners Beach, Yamba and Wooli will all come online in the coming days.

Volunteer surf lifesavers from clubs across the Far North Coast Branch will be out in force on weekends and public holidays until the final patrol day of the season, Tuesday, April 25.

ALS Northern Coordinator Scott McCartney said Lifeguards are eager to resume their patrol duties.

"We strongly urge everyone to be aware of changing conditions especially due to the recent floods. We are expecting there to be quite a bit of debris that will wash up on certain beaches across the region over the coming weeks and we are asking the public to take advantage of local knowledge by talking to Lifeguards.," Mr McCartney said.

Clarence Valley beaches patrolled seven days a week:

Iluka April 8 to 25

Turners April 8 to 25

Brooms Head April 8 to 25

Wooli April 8 to 25

Other Clarence Valley beach patrols: