Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Holiday travellers were left stranded at Sydney Airport. Picture: Supplied
Holiday travellers were left stranded at Sydney Airport. Picture: Supplied
News

Holiday chaos as Jetstar cancels flights

6th Jul 2018 10:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SCHOOL holiday travellers were left stranded at Sydney Airport today after a string of Jetstar flights were cancelled due to staff sickness and other issues.

An airline spokesman said the flights were cancelled due to weather, crew sickness and airport curfews, Nine News reported.

 

Stranded... Chaos at Sydney Airport this morning. Picture: Supplied
Stranded... Chaos at Sydney Airport this morning. Picture: Supplied

 

 

 

Holiday travellers were left stranded at Sydney Airport. Picture: Supplied
Holiday travellers were left stranded at Sydney Airport. Picture: Supplied

 

Up to eight domestic flights were cancelled leading to long queues and irate passengers who flooded with social media with complaints.

"No warning ahead of time, no explanation given. Turned up at the airport only to be told the next flight is in 11 hours. A+ from Jetstar as usual," Tim Rose tweeted.

 

'No explanation given other than crewing reasons. I'm on my way to the airport when I get a text. What is going on at your company?'

"Flying today with @JetstarAirways and my flight got cancelled. Well. That's my day completely ruined. Bravo Jetstar. Never again," tweeted another.

Related Items

flights jetstar sydney

Top Stories

    Hogan grants to celebrate our local culture

    Hogan grants to celebrate our local culture

    Community Clarence Valley reap the rewards of grants to celebrate local indigenous culture

    • 6th Jul 2018 10:00 AM
    Highway bridge to close for six weeks

    Highway bridge to close for six weeks

    News Road connections require closure of village entrance from next week

    Body cameras to become part of the uniform

    Body cameras to become part of the uniform

    Crime New police safety measures

    BEHIND THE SPORTS DESK: Can Cherry stop an Origin Bluewash?

    premium_icon BEHIND THE SPORTS DESK: Can Cherry stop an Origin Bluewash?

    Rugby League IS DALY the answer to all of Queensland's problems?

    • 6th Jul 2018 10:00 AM

    Local Partners