Holiday park concerns heard by trust

CHANGE OF PLANS: A diagram of the improvements planned for the southern section of the Brooms Head Holiday Park.

YOU CAN'T always get what you want but you can get a few compromises.

Clarence Valley Council, operating as the Clarence Coast Reserve Trust, has voted to endorse the recommended changes to the draft of the Brooms Head Holiday Park concept plan, subject to feedback from the New South Wales Department of Industry and the Yaegl traditional native title owners.

After consultation, the council found one of the most important things thecommunity wanted wasa relocation and upgrade of the park's amenities, however some felt they shouldn't be moved.

Councillors voted they would move the amenities to be aligned with the camp kitchen to reduce the impact on the view.

The final concept design for the Brooms Head Holiday Park will be prepared and presented to the councillors for approval on or before the December meeting.

Councillors also voted to adopt the final concept design for the Calypso Yamba Holiday Park, subject to feedback fromthe NSW Department of Industry and consultation with the Yaegl traditional native title owners.

They have asked for equations for the detailed design, documentation and construction cost estimates for the upgrade of the Yamba holiday park by the October meeting of the trust.

All councillors present at the meeting voted to receive and note the outcomes of the community consultation on both projects.

Clarence coast Reserve trust