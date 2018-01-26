Holiday renters looking for more

GREAT EXPECTATIONS: Naruyn, on Sovereign St, is a new holiday rental in Iluka.

HOLIDAY makers are expecting more from their rentals, with real estate agents from Yamba and Iluka saying they have had to step up their game.

Experienced holiday manager Shayne Richards, from First National Real Estate, said their properties in Yamba have been at full capacity for the holiday period and heading into the Australia Day long weekend they have very few rentals available.

"I'm nearly booked 92per cent until the end of the long weekend,” Ms Richards said.

"It's been busier this year... for Christmas and New Year and the week after, we are usually at full capacity.

"We have a niche market and we will give our guests a five-star experience and people are expecting more and we are delivering

more.”

Christina Nipperess, licensee at LJ Hooker Iluka, said they have also been experiencing the higher expectation levels, but they have been receiving good feedback from holiday makers.

"Nine out of ten people have said they will be coming back,” she said.

In the two weeks over Christmas and New Year, LJ Hooker Iluka's holiday bookings were at 91.5per cent capacity, which was a 21per cent increase on last year.

Ms Nipperess said they had 54 holiday rentals, with a number of new ones, which is likely the reason they were not at 100per cent capacity.