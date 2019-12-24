Holiday traffic changes in Clarenza

Motorists are advised of temporary changed traffic conditions on the Pacific Highway at South Grafton and Clarenza to help reduce congestion and increase safety during the Christmas and New Year period.

Changes to the intersections of the highway with Centenary Drive will be in place until Saturday 4 January.

These changes will mean motorists at Clarenza will not be permitted to turn left from Centenary Drive onto the Pacific Highway for travel south towards Grafton, with no right turn from Centenary Drive onto the Pacific Highway for travel north towards Ulmarra.

A detour will be in place at the intersection of Centenary Drive and Duncans Lane to redirect northbound motorists to the Pacific Highway. All motorists are advised to ignore GPS instructions and remain on the Pacific Highway rather than using Centenary Drive to travel north.

Motorists travelling southbound on the Pacific Highway will be able to turn left onto Centenary Drive at Clarenza while access to and from the Pacific Highway at the southern end of Centenary Drive at South Grafton will remain unchanged.

Motorists travelling northbound on the Pacific Highway at South Grafton will be advised to remain on the Pacific Highway instead of using Centenary Drive and will not be able to turn right towards Ulmarra from Centenary Drive at Clarenza.

A detour will be in place at the intersection of Centenary Drive and Duncans Lane to safely redirect northbound motorists to the Pacific Highway via Duncans Lane and the intersection at Hennessy Drive.

Residents will be able to access properties at the northern end of Centenary Drive between Duncans Lane and the Pacific Highway from the Duncans Lane intersection.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the direction of signs and traffic control.

