Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Traffic jam in Coffs Harbour, which is a common occurrence during the holidays.
Traffic jam in Coffs Harbour, which is a common occurrence during the holidays. Leigh Jensen
News

Holiday traffic plagues highway again

by Caitlan Charles
2nd Apr 2018 1:24 PM

IT'S almost built into the routines of regular highway users that the Pacific Highway will clog up with holiday traffic at certain times of the year.

Today is no different with Easter long weekend holiday-makers heading home from their trips away.

The Transports Management Centre has advised that motorists should allow an extra 5 minutes travelling southbound at Woodburn and and extra 30 minutes travelling north.

If you're a Clarence Valley resident heading home from Sydney and beyond, the management centre have also advised of issues from Raymond Terrace to Tarro, with 35 extra minutes southbound on the Pacific Highway and westbound on the New England Highway.

clarence valley easter long weekend pacific highway traffic
Grafton Daily Examiner
Resurfaced mermaid not such a fishy tale

Resurfaced mermaid not such a fishy tale

News GRAFTON Rowing Club presents 'Clarissa, Queen of the Clarence' to Clarence Valley Council at no cost to help promote the region.

Urquhart leaving past behind ahead of Games challenge

Urquhart leaving past behind ahead of Games challenge

Commonwealth Games IN FORM, and on the hunt for gold, Urquhart is ready for the Games.

'Idiot' tourists could ruin it for beach users

'Idiot' tourists could ruin it for beach users

News Easter long weekend plagued by bad driver behaviour

Celebrations, death and dreams in God's Waiting Room

Celebrations, death and dreams in God's Waiting Room

Art & Theatre Highly anticipated sequel to God's Waiting Room almost here

  • 2nd Apr 2018 1:30 PM

Local Partners