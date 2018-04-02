Holiday traffic plagues highway again

Traffic jam in Coffs Harbour, which is a common occurrence during the holidays.

IT'S almost built into the routines of regular highway users that the Pacific Highway will clog up with holiday traffic at certain times of the year.

Today is no different with Easter long weekend holiday-makers heading home from their trips away.

The Transports Management Centre has advised that motorists should allow an extra 5 minutes travelling southbound at Woodburn and and extra 30 minutes travelling north.

If you're a Clarence Valley resident heading home from Sydney and beyond, the management centre have also advised of issues from Raymond Terrace to Tarro, with 35 extra minutes southbound on the Pacific Highway and westbound on the New England Highway.